Lincoln firefighters battle blaze, but homeowners and their dog are safe

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Fire Department is investigating after an early morning fire Wednesday. 

Lincoln FIre Chief Josh Vincent said his department received a call of a house fire in the 1800 block Tipton Road at 2:02 a.m Wednesday. He said fire crews from C-shift  arrived at 2:10 a.m. to find a double-wide mobile home with fire and smoke visible from outside.

Vincent said that thanks to working smoke alarms the homeowners were able to safely evacuate. He said Firefighter Brandon Fuller was also able to save a dog from the home.

Vincent said crews fought the fire for several hours, eventually clearing the scene at 6:45 a.m. 

The chief praised fire crews for their swift action and work during the fire. 

“The shift crew did a great job stopping the fire and saving the pet,” he said.

Vincent said the cause of the fire and full extent of the damage is under investigation. 

“We will be conducting a cause and origin investigation,” he said, noting that this is normal procedure.

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

