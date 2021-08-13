Lincoln Fire Department hosts water rescue class

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Fire Department hosted a class this week to better prepare for water rescues.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said this week his department’s Water Rescue Team hosted a surface water rescue technician course taught by the Alabama Fire College.
He said the course is designed for individuals who will perform or direct a technical rescue by identifying hazards, using equipment, and applying advanced techniques to rescue a victim afloat on the surface of a body of water. Vincent said the class was meant to certify fire fighters for dealing with surface water rescue situations.
He said the class involved training with dummies throughout the week before a final exam that included exercises with a certified instructor role playing as a patient, a written exam and a review process. Vincent said the class included how to deal with a confused or struggling patient along with rescue techniques.
The chief said surface water is one of the three main types of water rescue operations with the others being swift water and diving.
Vincent said that the class also included members of the Talladega Fire Departments
“This class was a joint venture between Lincoln and Talladega Fire Departments training members of both so that together we may provide the best service possible to the citizens and visitors of our area,” he said.
The chief said that water rescue has been a part of Lincoln’s rescue capabilities for decades.
“We’ve done water rescue since 1997,” Vincent said, but added that the department has lost many officers certified in water rescue by attrition in recent years.
He said he wants to get the department’s current personnel trained in water rescue because of Lincoln’s Landing, the city’s new fishing park that is supposed to fully open sometime next year. Vincent said the fire department will have a dedicated presence at the park with a boat house for its fleet of aquatic vehicles. He said the department currently operates four boats of various sizes three powered and one unpowered. The chief said the department is also looking to add rescue kayaks to its fleet
Vincent said Lincoln Fire personnel will be on site at any major event at the landing and he wants the department prepared.
“For Lincoln, our goal is to have all Fire Department personnel trained and certified in water rescue before Lincoln's Landing public swim area is open as we plan for it to bring guests from all over to enjoy the Logan Martin Lake,” he said.