LIncoln Fire Department announces fire station open house this Saturday

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Fire Department has announced it will hold an open house Saturday.
Fire Chief Josh Vincent said the department will host residents from 2-6 p.m. at Fire Station 1 on Magnolia Street.
The Chief said the event is something he wants to start doing more often to get people more involved with the department.
“It's for the community to meet their firemen,” he said, adding that it is important for the public to know the professionals who are working to protect them and their property.
Vincent said the event will feature station tours and equipment demonstrations as well as a visit from the Alabama Fire Marshal’s K-9 unit and the Pink Heals of East Alabama fire engine.he said survival flight will also have their transport helicopter on site unless they are needed for a medical call during the event. He said the event will also feature an inflatable bouncy house and slide for families to enjoy.
The chief said the event will also feature free ice cream, hot dogs and soft drinks provided by Blue Bell, Lincoln Piggly Wiggly and Buffalo Rock, respectively. He said all those items will be offered for free while supplies last.
Vincent said he wants the event to be a showcase to the community of what the department has to offer to the community. With this in mind, he said the event will feature the department's new transport unit and their water rescue boat.
The chief said he wants to make sure the community knows the fire department is there for them for a multitude of specialized needs, not just putting out fires and running medical calls.
At the same time he also said he wants to be sure to have something fun for families to enjoy on their Saturday.