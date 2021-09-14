Lincoln Fire Department announces Fire Service Explorers program

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Fire Department has announced an explorer program to help get young people interested and involved in the fire service.
In a news release, Fire Chief Josh Vincent announced the establishment of a Fire Service Explorers Post at Lincoln Fire Department. He said this program is through Boy Scouts of America and partnered with Learning for Life Corporation.
Vincent said Fire Service Explorers is a hands-on program open to young people from 14 to 20 years old with an interest in learning more about careers in the field of fire or emergency services. He said Explorers are all about helping young people make a more informed decision about future careers and determine if a particular career is the right one for them.
Vincent said the program is a part of a larger initiative to recruit more local residents into Lincoln Fire.
“The fire service is really based in the community,” he said, but added that only he and Captain Miller are the only ones from Lincoln out of a department with more than 35 employees.
Vincent said while firefighters become part of the community after they are hired, he wants to get more local young people involved. The chief has said previously that he has been involved with the Fire Department in some form since he graduated high school. He said he wants to use the program as a way for young people to get into the fire service.
“This is a starting basis and also something positive for our teens to do,” Vincent said.
The chief said participants in the program will get to experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter through firefighting training and ride-alongs during actual emergency calls. He said such ride alongs will require certain training beforehand.
Vincent said the Lincoln Fire Department will be hosting an informative meeting Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at Fire Station 1 for parents and teens interested in joining.