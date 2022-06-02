Lincoln Fire Chief says explorers program is getting ready to ramp up

LINCOLN — Lincoln fire chief Josh Vincent said his department's explorer program is making strides.
The Lincoln Fire Department started the explorer program in 2021. It's a part of the Boy Scouts of America's Exploring program and occurs in partnership with Learning for Life. Vincent said the point of the program is to give young people from 14 to 20 practical instruction in what a career in the fire service or emergency medical service is like.
"Essentially, it's a hands-on program for boys and girls from sixth grade to 20," he said.
Vincent said the idea is for the explorers to receive enough hands-on training to ride along with firefighters on calls, though there are restrictions in the name of safety. He said, for one thing, explorers are not allowed to take part in firefighting operations or provide actual medical care but can be on hand to assist.
"They get to help and learn and watch," Vincent said.
The chief said the program has had some issues getting off the ground because of some shake-ups with the Boy Scouts but is now going pretty strong with five members. He said the young people in the program are starting to learn things like CPR, patient confidentiality, and how to properly use firefighter equipment. Vincent said the advisors from his department are also getting the hang of working with the explorers. He said it's important for everyone to get comfortable with the program.
"We're getting the bugs worked out before next school year," Vincent said, adding that the department plans to look to recruit even more young people to the program in the fall.
The chief said he wanted to get the program going because of the effect being around the fire station had on him at a young age.
"I did this as a kid," he said. "I started here at the fire station very young."
When Vincent was appointed as fire chief, City Councilwoman Sadie Britt, his fourth-grade teacher, said that he had already started cleaning fire trucks and the like at the station when he was in her class. He said he wants to give young people the same opportunity to get involved that he was given.
Vincent said he also wants the program to be a recruitment tool for his department to get local teens interested in careers in EMS and the fire service, especially at Lincoln. The chief said he and the deputy chief are currently the only two people working at Lincoln Fire Department that are originally from Lincoln, and they would like to see that change.
"We want to get more Lincoln people involved in the Lincoln Fire Department," he said.