Lincoln Fire Chief Mike Wesley retires after 38 years of service

LINCOLN — After 38 years in service at the Lincoln Fire Department, Chief Mike Wesley has announced his retirement.
Wesley has worked with the city since 1982 and was promoted to chief in 1994 when then-chief Willis Ledbetter retired. Wesley said he has worked in Lincoln for much of his life and has always enjoyed doing so.
“I’ve always been with Lincoln,” Wesley said. “Half of my life has been with that department.”
The chief said when he began working in Lincoln he was a young man, and since the city was willing to take him in and invest in him, he intended to stay with them.
This dedication to the city has not gone unnoticed either with Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson saying it has definitely been apparent.
“He's been a dedicated employee, that's one thing for sure,” the Mayor said in reflection of Wesley's service.
Watson was mayor when Wesley was promoted from assistant chief to the chief position. Watson added that at the time Wesley stood out because of the way he carried himself. He said Wesley also was interested in growing the department.
Growth has been a constant factor for Lincoln’s Fire Department over the last several decades. Watson points out that over the years the limits of Lincoln have grown and with it the responsibility of the fire department .
Wesley said when he started in 1982 a “busy month” at the department had crews running about 15 calls, but now that number is closer to 260 calls a month.
“We run six or seven calls a shift,” Wesley said on the higher volume.
Watson said despite this increase in volume the city has continually received an improved ISO safety rating, which shows the quality of Wesley’ leadership.
Wesley on the other hand said the praise really goes to the men he has had serving under him.
“I wish I could say it was me but it wasn’t,” he said. “My men are responsible for where the department is now.”
Wesley said he has always been open to what his men needed and felt was good for the department. He said he always worked to make sure Lincoln’s firefighters could grow into who they needed to be.
“I didn’t want to be like a lot of fire chiefs where it's my way or the highway,” he said. “A fire chief’s job isn’t just being a fire chief but getting your guys ready.”
The chief said he often never saw the department as his department but rather the entire staff’s department. He said it was always about him and his team working together to better serve the residents of Lincoln.
While the chief was quick to praise the people working under him, they gave the same praise back to him.
Lincoln City Councilman Joey Callahan worked with Wesley for 25 years and served as his first assistant chief. Callahan said Wesley never micromanaged the department and was also open to different opinions.
“I enjoyed working with him, he's a good person, a good chief,” he said.
Perhaps one of the biggest cases of the chief helping with the growth of a fire officer is Capt. Joshua Vincent.
“I first met Chief Wesley when I was 12 or 13 years old, right when I first started hanging out at the fire station,” Vincent said
He said not long after that Wesley was promoted to chief and let him start doing a co-op program with the department during high school. Not long after that Wesley gave Vincent a job.
“As soon as he legally could, Chief Wesley hired me full time for the fire department and sent me to fire school,” he said.
When asked about Vincent, the chief said he wanted to hire Vincent because he knew his heart was in the work.
“You get some that their dream is to be a firefighter,” Wesley said. “When you have people who fulfil their dreams like that you know it's in their hearts.”
Vincent said he wouldn’t be where he is today without the chief and he isn't the only person at Lincoln’s department that can say that.
“Many others like me have advanced in their careers because Chief Wesley gave us a chance and the opportunity,” he said. “Chief Wesley always trusted us to do the job he promoted us to do.”
According to Wesley, that trust is why he has decided it's time to leave the department.
“It's time to move over and let one of the younger guys move in,” he said. “You know when your time is up and you need to move over.”
While Wesley said it was his time he also said he doesn't plan on resting too much. He has been preaching for 15 years, and will be using his new free time to attend a Bible college in Tennessee.