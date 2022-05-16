Lincoln FFA to host summer farmers academy for elementary school students

LINCOLN — Lincoln High School’s agriscience program is taking a different approach in getting younger students interested, a summer camp.
Agriscience teacher Amy Stephens said she and the school's FFA chapter are hosting their first Fun Farmers Academy from June 20-23.
Stephens said the goal of the four-day summer program is to show younger students how STEM skills relate to agriscience. She said the program is open to third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from Lincoln Elementary School, Munford Elementary School and Stemley Road Elementary School.
Stephens said each day students will work through different activity stations supervised by her, Drew Middle School Ag teacher Hannah Mcburnett, or one of 10 student counselors. She said activities can include planting something, helping care for animals or doing a science activity. Stephens said the academy will be held at the high school, with stations at her classroom, the school’s shopt, the greenhouse or other facilities on campus. She said each day will also have a theme such as plant science or animal science. Stephens said the idea is to get younger students thinking about agriscience and how things they learn in a classroom relates to it.
“Our goal here is to try to make contact with every grade at the elementary school,” she said. “I want them to apply what they learn in the classroom to ag related stuff.”
Stephens said the FFA has always been good at interfacing with the younger students at the elementary school’s through events like its annual Farm Day, but has struggled with interesting older students at the school.
“While it is a partial fundraiser for our chapter, it's mainly about trying to get these kids to know what we are by the time they get to middle school.” she said. “We want them to know what FFA is and we want them to know what agriculture is and know it's not just a tractor.”
Stephens said spreading that awareness of FFA is one of the main purposes of the camp, but it's not the only one. She said that she also feels that, while it's hard to give children life long skills over four days, it's an important opportunity to reinforce some concepts from a classroom to a practical purpose.
“When they become familiar with something and they are able to apply something they did in class to what they did, I believe it makes it much more memorable,” Stephens said.
Stephens said the event is also meant to help camp off a year of events the FFA does every year. Just last month the chapter held its annual farm day where it featured booth from 4C Quarter Horse Farm, Lincoln High FCCLA, Kim Murray of Munford schools and Smokey Bear representing the U.S. Forest Service, Rachel Chastain of AIDB, Steven Blackman representing Talladega County Young Farmers Association, Kelly Steel from Middle Tennessee State University,Regional Extension Agents Jesse Rowan and Chip East, Justin Lackey and Hunter Presley with TriGreen Equipment and several different students from DMS and LHS. Local Jeremy Wilson also brought a combine to show to students. The chapter also had an awards banquet last week and will compete in state competition next month.
Parents interested in signing their kids up for the fun farmers academy can contact Stephens at aastephens@tceboe.org for more information. The registration for the academy cost $100 and is open until May 26.