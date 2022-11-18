Lincoln FFA awarded grant for wound care kits in schools

The Lincoln FFA chapter has been awarded a Fall Semester-Long Living to Serve Grant in the amount of $1,200.
The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support semester-long service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement during the fall semester.
Lincoln FFA plans to help address student safety in schools by purchasing supplies for “Stop the Bleed” kits, allowing the chapter to purchase materials and assemble kits to be placed in locations around all three Lincoln campuses.
On Oct. 24, Lincoln FFA held a meeting for members in grades 7-12 to assist in assembling each kit. Administration from each school and local SRO, Ryan Lundy, also attended and helped students decide on locations for the kits inside each school. The safety kits consist of 4 tourniquets, 4 chest seal packs, 4 trauma dressing packs, and 2 pairs of scissors.
The students learned about the uses of medical tools and how to apply them. The program provided over $60,000 to FFA chapters in 23 states. The 2022 Fall Semester-Long Living to Serve Grants are sponsored by Tractor Supply Company and Cargill.