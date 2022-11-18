 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln FFA awarded grant for wound care kits in schools

The Lincoln FFA chapter has been awarded a Fall Semester-Long Living to Serve Grant in the amount of $1,200. 

The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support semester-long service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement during the fall semester.