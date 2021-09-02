Lincoln doctor makes guide to look at vaccine misconceptions

LINCOLN — One local doctor is speaking out to try to clear up misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
This week, Dr. Mark Ponder shared a blog post, titled “A Layman’s Guide To Covid Vaccination” discussing the two messenger RNA, or mRNA, COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer. In the post he talks about how they were made, how they work and answering some common questions.
Ponder and his wife, Dr. April Ponder, run Lincoln Family Practice, which treats patients of all ages. He said he routinely recommends the two shots to his patients and has welcomed questions during visits with patients. Ponder said what ended up a public post started as a favor to a local pastor.
“About a week ago, Shane Clark, who's the preacher at the church of christ in Munford, had asked me for some talking points that he could shareare with his congregation to encourage them to get vaccinated,” he said. “So, I wrote some stuff down for him and then just decided to make that a public statement so I could clear up some misconceptions.”
Ponder starts his post by laying out how the technology was developed. He said the idea for using mRNA, which is a blueprint made from a copy of DNA that the body uses for creating proteins, originally started showing up in medical circles in the 1990s. It originally was used in lab tests to try to treat certain deficiencies.
“There were diseases that were caused by the body not making proteins that were needed for good health,” Ponder said in his layman’s guide. “The idea was that if the body was given extra blueprints for the missing proteins, it could make enough to cure the disease.”
He said in 2003 a deadly coronavirus, known as SARS, appeared in Asia. Ponder said fortunately the virus was actually too deadly to cause a pandemic, but it showed doctors the need to have a quick way to develop a vaccine to handle new diseases.
Ponder said the idea of using mRNA for vaccines first came up in 2005. He said mRNA vaccines can be quickly deployed because all doctors and scientists have to do is copy the DNA of proteins on the outside of a virus and then have your body build those entirely harmless proteins to cause an immune reaction.
Ponder said this is done by wrapping the mRNA in a lipid shell that is actually incredibly similar to the laxative miralax which is similar to cell membranes. This allows for the mRNA to get into the cell. He said the mRNA then tells your body to build a protein, in this case a spike protein found on the virus that causes COVID-19. The body then attacks the protein shouldn't be there and destroys it.
He said while the technology was adapted for this rapid deployment scenario, there simply hasn't been a need for it until now. Though it did come close several years ago during the Zika Virus scare.
“We haven't had any major outbreaks in the U.S. where there was a need for a rapidly deployed vaccine, until now,” Ponder said. “There actually was an mRNA vaccine developed for Zika but then Zika became less of a threat and so it never really got utilized.”
He said mRNA has also had other applications, with one trial even using it to treat melanoma. Ponder said the reason it seems new is because people have not heard about it much before.
“We tend to focus on what's right in front of us,” he said, adding that he is as guilty as anyone else. “I had to sit down last summer and catch up on a lot of stuff, April and I both did.”
Ponder said he and April knew the concept but looked at how it was being used before ultimately recommending it for all their patients.
Ponder said one of the misconceptions he has had patients worried about is if the vaccine can change their DNA, which he said it absolutely cannot do. He said DNA is stored in a cell's nucleus but there is no way for mRNA to get in.
“Your body makes copies of it (mRNA) in your nucleus, it takes the DNA and makes the mRNA blueprints from it and sends them out but it's kind of like a one way door.” Ponder said. “Even if you could magically get it into the nucleus, you don’t have the enzyme it would take to convert the mRNA into DNA.”
He said such an enzyme, reverse transcriptase, does exist but only in certain types of retrovirus like HIV, not in the human body.
Ponder also said in his guide that there are no long term side effects of the vaccine, because the mRNA and spike proteins are used up by the body rather quickly.
“The mRNA from the vaccine has been completely used up within 48 hours of getting the vaccine, and the spike protein is completely gone after two weeks,” he said. “All that’s left are the antibodies you made, and those are slowly broken down over time unless you get exposed to the virus itself.”
Ponder said clearing up these misconceptions was important to him as vaccine hesitancy has led to much of the issues the state and nation are currently facing with the delta variant.
“It's very frustrating because the reason we are where we are now is because of vaccine hesitancy. “He said “On an immediate level the more people that get vaccinated the quicker we protect our community.
Those interested can find Ponder's entire “A Layman’s Guide To Covid Vaccination” at www.meponder.com/a-laymans-guide-to-covid-vaccination/.