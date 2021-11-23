Lincoln couple indicted for child abuse when 12-year-old found with bruises all over his body

A Lincoln couple have been indicted for willful abuse of a child under the age of 18 by a Talladega County grand jury.
Gregory Lamar Miller, 29, and April Lynn Voiles, 35, were arrested by Lincoln Police on Friday and booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail on $20,000 bonds each. Both posted bond and were released the same day they were arrested.
According to Lincoln Investigator DeMarco Willis, the charges against Miller and Voiles stem from an incident in August.
Teachers at Lincoln Elementary School noticed that Voiles' 12-year-old son, and Miller’s step-son, had excessive bruising all over his body, and notified the Talladega County Department of Human Resources.
“Miller had beaten the child with a belt because he tore a hole in pants at school,” Willis said. “Voiles was present when the beating happened, and then told the child to wear a coat to school and if anybody asked about the bruises, to tell them that he had been in a four-wheeler accident.”
The child did wear a jacket to school the next day, which was odd in itself since it was late August at the time and very hot. He eventually took the jacket off, another student noticed the bruises and notified a teacher.
The child was covered in bruises starting from his upper back and covering his back, arms, buttocks and legs.
DHR conducted an investigation and implemented a safety plan which involved removing the child from the home. The mother and step-father were then interviewed by Lincoln Police, who presented a case file to the grand jury earlier this month. Willis said the indictment was handed down Nov. 17.
Willful abuse of a child under the age of 18 is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.