Lincoln councilman makes schools' day with donuts

LINCOLN — Lincoln City Councilman and State Farm Agent Brandon Tate has added a new item to his agency's job description this year: socially distanced donut deliveries.
Tate’s agency delivered donuts to Lincoln Elementary School on Thursday as a way to give back to teachers for the work they do. The delivery comes just a week after a similar gift being delivered to Pell City’s Williams Intermediate School.
Tate said the donut deliveries have long been a way for him to give back to schools and even other business. He said his agency began to make donut donations in 2019, but stopped after the pandemic hit. Recently, Tate said he realized the donations could just as easily be done without much close contact so he decided to start them back.
Tate said he is also paying for some donuts to be sent to nurses at University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham this weekend. He added that giving back to teachers and nurses is especially important during the pandemic, since it has affected their lives so heavily. He also said it just cheers people up.
“It tends to make somebody's day,” he said.
Tate said he plans to continue delivering donuts to business and schools around the area, and has even taken down a list of requests on his agency’s Facebook page.
He said that helping out in the community has always been one of his missions as a business owner.
“We have never been short on helping the community, “ Tate said. “That's my version of marketing, giving back.”
He said he is continuing this trend in 2021 by donating $100 to a non-profit, school or school sports program for each life insurance policy he writes this year. Tate said each donation goes to the customer’s choice.
Tate also recently donated $500 to the Winterboro football team to help host a banquet. He said the coach and team helped share his agency Facebook page and get to a certain amount of likes, helping his business get more notice while helping the team.
Tate said that's the idea behind his giving back to the community. If the community is going to help him and his business he is always going to give back.