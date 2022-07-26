Lincoln Council spends Tuesday meeting hearing public comments

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council spent much of its regular Tuesday meeting dealing with a public hearing and answering questions from a resident on roads.
The council voted on only one issue, namely approving a resolution allowing the city to join with the state on current and future opioid settlements like recent ones the state came to with Janssen and McKesson.
The rest of the beginning of the meeting was spent in a public hearing regarding a nuisance complaint against a property on Albert Drive. The property in question belongs to Tim Colley, who has been building a home on the property since 2015 largely by himself.
City Code Enforcement Officer Adam Thrasher the city sent Colley a nuisance notice because of the deteriorated and dilapidated condition of the structure. He said the structure does currently have an open though that was issued before the city began mandating a permit close after one year with possible six-month extensions.
Colley, who came to the hearing along with a supportive neighbor and was the only one who spoke during the hearing, acknowledged the structure needed some repairs but disagreed with calling it dilapidated.
“Yes it needs stuff fixed but it's not dilapidated beyond repair,” he said. “I have started repairing the subfloor already.”
Colley said the house is a retirement project that he has worked on for many years alone. He read a letter from two of his neighbors who said he was a good neighbor and was working at the house more weekdays than not.
Colley said that any issues with the house are repairable and he simply needs time to fix it and finish the house.
Councilman Joey Callahan said he took no pleasure in the idea of possibly demolishing a house, but said the city had to enforce some timeline on building projects. He also said that, while a person should be allowed to do whatever they want with their property, there are limits when it comes to affecting other people's property, like in the case of nuisance complaints.
“We don’t have ordinances for one person; it's for our entire community, it's for our entire city,” Callahan said.
He also noted that in his one construction business he is always given a year to build any house.
Councilman Brandon Tate noted that the council was only having a public hearing during Tuesday's meeting and the council was not taking any action. He said that he was in favor of finding a reasonable compromise to resolve the issue. Tate also noted mold issues visible in the house.
Callahan said he would feel better if an engineer looked at the structure along with a mold remediation service.
Tate ultimately said he just needed an action plan before he was comfortable with it.
Colley said he would be fine with being given another year with a possible six month extension.
Councilwoman Jennie Jones wrapped up the issue by asking a few questions including why Thrasher had issues with the structure. He replied that ultimately he was worried about structural integrity and simply would want an engineer to look over it.
The only other matter the council looked at was questions from Fresh Start Recovery Director TeeJay Wilson about paving on McCaig Road and other roads in the city. Specifically he asked why only part of McCaig was paved. Wilson said his business is on McCaig Road and the condition of the rest of the road has adversely affected vehicles he uses.
Callahan, Tate and Mayor Lew Watson explained the reason only part of McCaig had been paved was because the city has been trying to get funding to redirect the rest of the road to come out across from McDonalds. Watson has previously discussed this project for years but said the city has been trying to get grant money to help.
As for the other roads in need of paving, the council said they are currently working with the county to pave county roads within the city, which account for a lot of the problem. Callahan said specifically that the city has one of the best relationships with the county it has had in many years while working on those issues.
