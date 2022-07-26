 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lincoln Council spends Tuesday meeting hearing public comments

Lincoln City Teaser

Lincoln City Hall

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council spent much of its regular Tuesday meeting dealing with a public hearing and answering questions from a resident on roads.

The council voted on only one issue, namely approving a resolution allowing the city to join with the state on current and future opioid settlements like recent ones the state came to with Janssen and McKesson.

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.