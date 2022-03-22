Lincoln council spends most of its meeting looking at tabled business license issue

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council took much of its time Tuesday revisiting a business license issue it first took up in February.
The issue involved the issuing of a business license to Glenn Warren for his personal watercraft repair business Old Guy Water Sports on McCaig Road. During the council’s February 22 meeting Lincoln Revenue Officer Kim Davidson said she forwarded it to the council because of a pior issue Warren had had in Pell City with his business and a few zoning compliance issues. Chief among these issues was the absence of a privacy fence.
The issue came up early as the council needed to vote to untable the matter at all, something they ultimately did not do. Councilman Brandon Tate said despite the council tabling the issue for a month, he did not see where the issues had been fixed and felt there were other issues to look at. He said he didn't feel comfortable untabling it until those issues were fixed.
Tate brought up the issue of the privacy fence once again saying that his understanding from Code Enforcement Officer Adam Thrasher, who was not at the meeting, was that the fences on either side of the property were not Warren’s and the back of the property was not fenced at all beyond a fence used Alabama Department of Transportation on its highway right of way.
Tate said in his view the best thing would be just to keep the matter tabled.
“I will continue to give Mr. Warren as much time as he needs to fix the zoning issues that he has on his property before we move forward,” he said.
Councilwoman Jennie Jones said she had also understood there to be a use issue for the property, which is zoned manufacturing 2 under the city zoning ordinance.
Tate said that issue is that the current zoning wouldn’t allow Warren to sell watercraft, only repair them. Warren had previously mentioned he at least had ambitions to eventually sell watercraft.
Tate said that another issue has been the large volume of personal watercraft in the rear of the business, which he said could constitute a salvage yard.
“One of the bigger issues that have arisen lately is that there is no zone in the city that permits a salvage yard,” he said. “As it sits, unless Mr. Warren is storing the hundreds of seadoos behind his property for other people; that would be considered a salvage yard because those seadoos now sit there for parts only.”
Councilman Joey Callahan said he felt that no items of concern have been addressed. He said the council also cannot simply disregard ordinances arbitrarily
Tate said that he worried that if the council issued the license with issues unaddressed, the business would simply immediately have zoning infractions and the the city would simply have to begin the process of revoking the license.
“That's the problem right there,” Callahan said in response.
Mayor Lew Watson said Warren had appealed his case to the board of zoning adjustment, which Callahan, Tate and Jones all agreed may be the more appropriate body to deal with the issue.
After several requests to speak, Warren was then allowed to. He said that he wanted to be able to move forward.
“Maybe another week or two weeks seems ok to you, but I can tell you we are fixing to shut down completely,” he said.
Warren said that he did get the fence up and had gotten rid of 30 watercraft from his property. He said that he also believed the council had been given false information at the last meeting.
Warren cited the city’s business license ordinance which he said stated that the city could only deny a license if the business adversely affected the city’s safety, health, prosperity, morals, order, comfort or convenience. He asked that the city give him the license and go through any process to fix the issues after.
Warren also argued that the city did not have an actual M2 zoning because, he said, it is only mentioned in the zoning ordinance alongside M1 zoning. He also said that except for one table these zoning are also listed to have the same requirement. Warren also argued that the fencing requirements did not include McCaig Road as it is not listed as one of the city’s main thoroughfares in the zoning ordinance.
Callahan, noting the difference in these arguments and the information from city employees, said he felt the best thing to do was to not take any action until the council could consult with the city attorney, either in executive session or otherwise.
One woman who seemed to be supporting Warren asked if in the thirty days if Callahan had looked over the ordinance. He said he had and did not agree with Warren's interpretation.
“Well then you can’t read,” she quickly said in response.
Callahan said he found that kind of attitude unhelpful and asked Watson if the council could move on. The mayor said they could and that the council would look at the issue in a work session. The matter ended the meeting still on the table, with no member of the council motioning to bring it into current business.
— Held a public hearing to discuss the rezoning of three properties owned by McCaig and Griffin, LLC from manufactured housing to leisure commercial and the rezoning of one property owned by Stallings Motorsports, LLC from residential single family to residential estate. The only one to speak in the hearing was Kasey Stallings who said he wanted to rezone his property to reflect his intended use for the property;
— Approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to execute a tournament event and sponsorship agreement with the Airport Marine High School Fishing Trail;
— Approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to execute an event sponsorship agreement with Coosa River Team Trail;
— Approved the rezoning of property owned by McCaig and Griffin, LLC known as Plantation Park on McLain Lane from manufactured housing to leisure commercial;
— Approved the rezoning of property owned by McCaig and Griffin, LLC known as Clear Springs Mobile Home park on Clear Spring Road from manufactured housing and general business to leisure comercial;
— Approved rezoning of property owned by McCaig and Griffin, LLC known as riverbay Resort on Truss Ferry Road from manufactured housing to leisure commercial;
— Approved resozong of property owned by Stallings Motorsports, LLC on Hackney Street from Residential single family to residential estate;
— Authorized the maori to execute an employment practices engagement letter from J Bentley Owens;
— Authorized the mayor to hire an engineer to resolve the drainage issue on McCaig Road; and
— Authorized the renewal of a scope of work agreement with Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, for police, fire and ambulance service the city provides at the Honda Alabama Auto Plant.