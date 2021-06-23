Lincoln Council reforms municipal board in largely routine meeting

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council dealt with mainly routine matters during their regular meeting Tuesday.
One item the council handled was approving an application to form and incorporate the Lincoln Redevelopment Authority while repealing the resolution that originally formed the body.
The redevelopment authority was originally formed by the council in January of this year. At the time Mayor Lew Watson said the authority is meant to help promote business in the central business district of Lincoln, which includes a large area north of Interstate 20.
He said specifically that the board would help businesses redevelop older properties in the city. One example he gave is the current work being done on the former Lincoln High School building by the Lathan Company. The company bought the largely unused building last year and has been working to convert it to a 43-bed assisted living center.and memory care clinic called Carillon Oaks Lincoln.
Watson told the council that the resolution forming the authority was the same as the resolution from January but there was a problem with the paperwork setting up the board.
“This is the same thing you did before but we failed to get it down there and it failed to get recorded in the proper time period,” he said. “This time we will make sure it reaches the proper people in time.”
After the meeting, Watson said Gabriel Hackney, Clyde Lane, Matt Elliot, Shon Dukes and Delane Griffin will remain the members of the board.
In other matter, the council:
—Approved a bid of $246,066 from Oxford Lumber for the building materials for Lincoln's Landing;
—Approved a request from Brunna Valley Baptist Church to use Moseley Park at no charge on Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to hand out school supplies; and
—Approved closing city offices Friday in observance of Juneteenth. Watson said the city is choosing to take the holiday later because of the logistical challenges of setting up a council meeting on the short notice of when the holiday was signed into law by President Joe Biden.