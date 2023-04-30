Lincoln council OKs water line troubleshooting plan

Lincoln water and sewer department workers will have a much better way of locating customer problems in the systems in the near future.
With the city’s contract agreement with the firm of Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood of Birmingham, issues within the system will be easier to track down and repair, creating a better service for customers as well.
Mayor Lew Watson says the department had the ability to utilize certain GPS technology and data now, but the city wants to further improve the capacity to troubleshoot and repair any of the system’s concerns.
“We want to go beyond what we have now,” he said at a recent City Council meeting.
When the newer technology is in place, Watson said system workers will know when there are line breaks, exactly how deep they are, the size of the pipe servicing the area, and many other details to create a better scenario for correcting problems.
“They’ll be able to get this information immediately,” he said.
But before the system can be applied to the city’s infrastructure, a study of any existing problems needs to be done and these addressed, Watson said.
The process will be an investment in the city’s future, he said.
City officials agreed to the measure during a City Council session April 25.
The city will also contract with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood for construction engineering services for sidewalk and streetscape improvements along Magnolia Street and Hood Avenue.
City officials also agreed to upgrade its building codes, both commercial and residential. These reflect upon the city’s Insurance Services Office ratings, which in turn, affect the amount paid for and coverage homeowners can find with their insurance companies.
The changes will bring the city into the same range of requirements used by the state and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. There are separate requirements set for commercial and residential structures.