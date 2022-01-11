Lincoln Council looks at two items in its first meeting of the year

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council dealt with only two matters during its brief first meeting of the new year.
The first item taken up by the council, and the only one on the official agenda, was approval of lighting and traffic light maintenance from Stone Electric in the amount of $41,714.93.
Street Superintendent Travis Mattox said the agreement will allow the city to replace one decorative light pole on U.S. 78 near Willie’s Wings and Things along with lights at several intersections. He said the city will also receive two extra decorative light poles which can be used to replace any that are damaged later.
The only other matter taken up by the council was to look at concerns raised by Lincoln resident Wendy Carter. Carter said she lives on property adjacent to the former Lincoln High School and had some concerns about the construction currently being done to convert the property into an assisted living and memory care facility known as Carillon Oaks Lincoln. The site has been under construction for some time and she said she had several concerns, especially about a retention pond being dug next to the new building on the property.
Carter said the water from the pond largely seems to be flowing on to her and her neighbors property, leading to flooding.
“I can show you where after the rain, after it has subsided, where the water is standing in my yard and it’s mud, it’s muddy water,” she said, referring to pictures she had brought for the council.
Carter said the issue is the water flowing into a private ditch that had been put in to manage water flowing out of her and her neighbor’s properties.
She said the workers also appear to be digging the retention pond at night.
Councilwoman Jennie Jones motioned that the city ask an engineer to look over the project to make sure plans are in compliance with regulations. This motion was ultimately passed.
Jones said she felt the matter was worth looking into, given that a resident was seeing abnormal flooding.
“It may be completely legit, I mean there may not be anything wrong,” she said, but that when a resident complains about water that isn't normally in their yard it's worth looking at.
Mayor Lew Watson said he agreed and said the city can only be sure what the issue is by looking into it.
“It may not be complete,” he said. “We just need another set of eyes to look at it.”