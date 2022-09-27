Lincoln Council looks at odor nuisance abatement

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council spent much of its meeting Tuesday discussing declaring a property on Industrial Drive because of odor.
During its Tuesday meeting the council held a public hearing to discuss declaring a property on Industrial Drive a public nuisance and ordering it abated. Councilman Joey Callahan said the property was home to a company called Kittyhawk Energy.
Code Enforcement Officer Adam Thrasher said the complaint began with complaints from residents about a smell near the property. He said after investigating the matter, it was found that there was a chicken byproduct present on the property that caused the odor.
Thrasher said this byproduct, which a representative of the company described as chicken fat, qualified under the city’s nuisance ordinance, both with the odor and the nature of the material.
“There were like four points from the nuisance ordinance that it hit,” he said. “Of course one being smell.”
Dave Gamble, who represented the company, said the company had substantially cleaned up the site by the time of the meeting.
“I think we have removed about 80 tons,” he said. “If there's any left it's probably one or two tons at the most.”
Mayor Lew Watson asked how quickly the company thought they could fully clean up the site.
Gamble said that at this stage the only material left on the property will need to be removed by hand and not heavy equipment, so it could take a couple of weeks at most.
In response to the mayor asking about what the future plan was for the company, Gamble said the company had been working to receive an air permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. He said that process was held up by solid waste issues in Talladega County. Gamble said if not for the issues the company would likely have been issued a permit months ago
Tony Arand of Kittyhawk Energy addressed the Talladega County Commission about his inability to get a permit back in March. Arand said the issue stemmed from the fact that the county had not updated its solid waste plan.
Gamble said the material was meant to be used as a fuel for a combustion process, but needed the permit to actually be able to burn it.
“Because we were trying to get involved in helping clean up some other waste materials that are here in this general area, we got ahead of ourselves a little bit and generated some fuel material that we weren't able to consume because we had not received a new air permit,” he said.
Callahan asked Gamble how long the company had been storing the material, which the councilman described as “chicken guts,” on the property.
Gamble said the material was not “guts” but rather material that mostly consists of chicken fat that is used on farm land. He also compared it to oils and fat used in cooking.
Callahan asked how such material would cause a smell noticeable enough to trigger a complaint.
“The issue that came up is we were actually mixing the stuff with wood chips to create a fuel material that we anticipated using,” Gamble said. “During that time it was 105 degrees and 95 degrees, very hot.
Councilman Jennie Jones said the council had been provided drone images from the day of the meeting that showed rows of the material still present on the property.
Gamble said that when he visited the site before the meeting the material had been removed to dumpsters.
“I think one dumpster is still on site, they hauled off two or three today,” he said. “They plan to haul off the last dumpsters first thing tomorrow morning.”
Gambled said that company would also love to give the council a presentation about what they are wanting to do.
Callahan asked if there was a time for the council and possibly members of the media to be able to look at the site. Gamble said he wasn’t against the idea, but would prefer for Arand to be able to be on site for such a tour. He said Arand would not be back in town until Saturday.
The only other person to speak was Attorney Charlie Gains, who said he represented the landower of the property. He said simply that his client had only been made aware of the situation last Thursday and was working to get the issue resolved.
Ultimately, the council approved declaring the property a nuisance and ordering it abated. Thrasher said that because of the nature of nuisance he would likely need to consult an environmental engineer to determine the best way to abate the issue. He said would work to get a bid package ready to present to the council. Responding to a question form Jones, Thrasher said if Kittyhawk finishes cleaning the site before he can complete that package the city would likely take no action.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved the annexation of property on US Highway 78 owned by Pine Hills Development LLC;
— Approved a resolution allowing the Mayor to contract with Wise Environmental Solutions, Inc for the leasing of garbage trucks to help clean up after race weekend;
— Approved declaring lot 38 and 38 on Camerons way a grass a weed nuisance and ordering it abted;
— Approved nuisance abatements on Oak Forest Circle and Oak Drive;
—Approve paying $13,000 for the purchase of several Flock Safety Cameras for use by the police department;
— Approving hiring an engineer to look at drainage issues at Whispering Oaks Subdivision; and
— Heard the mayor appoint Wendy Carter to the Planning and Zoning Commission to replace himself.