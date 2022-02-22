Lincoln council looks at business license issue during regular meeting

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council spent much of its regular meeting Tuesday discussing a business license request.
The request came from William Glenn Warren, who operates Old Guy Water Sports which looks to service and eventually sell watercraft.
Warren said he recently relocated his business to McCaig Road from Pell City. He said he left that municipality because of a misunderstanding between him and the city.
Lincoln Revenue Officer Kim Davidson said she forwarded the issue to the council seemingly because of that misunderstanding.
“My purpose in asking the council to make this decision is because his license was revoked in another municipality and they asked him to vacate the premises,” she said, adding that because of that she did not feel it comfortable handling the request and she is not allowed to deny request so she forwarded it to the council
Warren began his comments to the council saying that wants to be sure not to have any issues in his new location.
“We just want to follow the rules,” Warren said.
He said the only issue he was aware of was the need to construct a privacy fence around his property. Warren said he would be happy to put up the fence and simply needed the city to give him feedback on precisely where it needed to be. Warren said he has already talked toDavidson about the issue. He said he was hoping to either be issues a business license or at least a temporary license while he gets the fence issue resolved
Councilman Brandon Tate said he and the council want Warren to be able to do business in the city, but he did have a few concerns. First he asked Warren if he planned to sell watercraft or simply service them. When Warren said he would like to eventually sell craft, Tate said the property would need to be rezoned to accommodate that
“That process can be streamlined,” Tate said. “That's an application, we can go through that process, like i said we want you to do business here.”
The councilman said the fence issue was more pressing as the city does require an opaque fence around any repair business. He then asked if Warren had a plan for it.
Warren said he did not yet, but had been waiting for the city to get with him on a precise location for the fence.
Tate said he wished Warren had come to the city earlier as he understood Warren wanted to get started, but he didn't want to set any precedent by making an exception to the fencing requirement.
“I don't feel comfortable issuing a business license,” he said. “I’d like to table this discussion until that fence is up and we are actually adhering to the rules that we have, because once we make an exception to the rule there is not turning back on that.”
Warren said it could take 30 to 60 days to get a contractor out to the property and asked again if he could just be given a temporary license.
Tate said he still wasn't comfortable making the exception.
Warren then again said he had been waiting on the city and merely needed a temporary solution and a date to have the fence done by.
After some back and forth on the issue, Tate said he would like to table the issue until the council’s second meeting in March. He said that Warren is also addressing the council after a cease and desist in Lincoln as well.
Warren asked for an explanation of that cease and desist from Fire Chief Joshua Vincent, who has been helping the city with code enforcement while Code Officer Adam Thrasher has been on a leave of absence.
Vincent said Thrasher would be back in the office on Wednesday to help address the fence issue. He said the cease and desist was because the city believed the business had been open before getting a license, though Warren disputed that.
Warren said that Vincent said at the time that he had only seen on Facebook that it was open.
Ultimately the council approved to table the issue until their second meeting in March. Mayor Lew Watson said that he was not against looking at the issue in the council’s next meeting if the work is complete. After a suggestion from Warren, Tate said he wouldn’t mind dealing with the issue in a called meeting if necessary.
In other matters, the council:
— Proclaimed the week of Feb 20 to Feb 26 to be FFA Week in the city of Lincoln;
— Approved an agreement with Alabama B.A.S.S Nation High School, Inc for tournament event promotion and sponsorship;
— Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Dr. Rene Thomas Schexnaildre Jr. to serve as the medical director for the Lincoln Fire Department at a monthly rate of $1,000. Chief Vincent said this was necessary because the previous director retired and while the position has previously been unpaid the responsibilities have increased requiring the compensation;
— Approved the solicitation of bids for a battery powered rescue tool for the LFD that is colloquially known as the Jaws of Life;
— Approved appointing Colin Aiken as Park Director. He had previously served as interim director