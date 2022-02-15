Lincoln council discusses several topics, including how often it should meet during Tuesday morning work session

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council spoke on several subjects during a work session Tuesday, including a plan for how the council can better communicate on issues going forward.
Despite a somewhat dramatic discussion last week on the subject, the council did not discuss the 2022 city budget during the work session. The council had called the work session after its meeting last week where Councilwoman Jennie Jones moved to pass the city budget as it existed at the time.
That motion died without a second after Mayor Lew Watson asked Jones, and Councilmen Brandon Tate and Billy Pearson to talk about their issues on the budget outside of the council chambers. Tate said during that meeting that he wanted to have a work session to discuss the budget with his fellow council members.
That discussion did not take place during the Tuesday work session but Watson said the budget would be discussed during a called meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. He said the city had needed to keep discussions of the issue seven days apart. City Clerk Laura Carmack said that is why the city decided to call the meeting Wednesday, which it advertised at the same time as the work session.
Pearson went as far to say that the council planned to pass the budget during the meeting. Tate also expressed enthusiasm at the more involved budget process the mayor laid out at last week's meeting. Watson said then that for the 2023 budget the city would have hearings with department heads for each departmental budget.
Under what the mayor proposed, these hearings would need to be attended by a certain number of council members and would be rescheduled if that number of members cannot attend. He said his ultimate goal is to insert more council participation into the process as Tate, Jones and Councilman Joey Callahan have previously shown interest in for this year’s budget. Watson also reaffirmed his commitment to having a budget passed in 30 days before the start of the fiscal year next year.
One of the main topics of the work session was actually the need for the city to have more work sessions. Watson said that he felt the council should move to having two work sessions a month instead of one.
“Brandon brought up a while back about having two work sessions,” he said. “I am here to tell you today, we need to do that, because we have got so much on our plate that is facing us.”
Watson said as an example that the new zoning ordinance could use more council input, before passage only with other issues like decisions on water deposits, a possible new well, a possible city gas tax and new federal infrastructure money.
Callahan suggested that the council do one work session in the morning and another in the evening in order to better accommodate the work schedules of himself, Tate and Jones. Pearson and Councilwoman Sadie Britt are both retired.
Callahan said he is ultimately in favor of more communication either way.
“I think just communication overall and keeping stuff in front of us is a good idea,” he said, but a lot of his business is done in the morning.
Ultimately, Tate made the suggestion of having work sessions on the first and second Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The council has its regular meeting one the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, the first meeting at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. He said the council can start doing the work sessions over lunch.
“A working lunch sounds great,” he said.
The rest of the council seemed to agree with the idea.