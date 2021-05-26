Lincoln Council dealt with routine matters in regular meeting

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council dealt with several routine matters during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The meeting began with a public hearing for a Community Development Block Grant to deal with dilapidated houses. The council was informed by Louise Campbell that because of the city having an active industrial development project it is not allowed to apply for the grant. Mayor Lew Watson said the project in question is the sewer improvements on McCaig Road. He said after the meeting that the rules would not stop the city from pursuing grants for another commercial or industrial development project.
Beyond the public hearing, the council dealt with mostly routine matters. The council approved three items related to sewer services. The first was marking several pieces of eight inch PVC pipe from the water and sewer department as surplus. Watson said the pipe is several years old and the city simply does not have a use for it.
“The gaskets are already rotted out of the ends and we just don't see an immediate need for it,” he said. “There are projects in the area with uses for it so we hope it will wind up being utilized.”
The other two sewer related items involved a sewer pump for the lift station at Speedway Industrial Drive and two for a station at Lakeside Cottages.
Chief Water Operator Danny Groce said both lift stations had been damaged by lightning and required the new pumps to properly function.
The purchase of the pump for Speedway Industrial cost the city $10,975 from Gulf Coast Pump and Equipment while the two or Lakeside Cottages will cost the city $17,120 from the same company.
Watson said the pump purchases were largely normal maintenance expenses but came before the council because council members had asked to review matters requiring expenditures over $10,000.
In other matters, the council
—Approved erecting a stop sign at the intersection of Twin Ridge Circle and Shady Lane;
—Approved erecting a stop sign at the intersection of Twin Ridge Circle and Wilson Way;
—Approved erecting a stop sign at the intersection of Mitchell Circle and Mary Street;
—Approved the institution of a sales tax holiday for education from July 16 to July 18.