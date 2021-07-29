Lincoln council congratulates 8 -and-under baseball team on standout season

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council took time during its Tuesday meeting to recognize the Lincoln 8-and-under all-star baseball team for its participation in the Baseball Players Association Tournament of Champions.
Parks and Recreation Assistant Athletics Director Sean Dempsey said the team, which consists of players 8-years-old and under, has gone farther than any other team in Lincoln history.
“They came up runners-up in regionals and runners-up in state so they got an opportunity to go down and play in the tournament of champions for BPA,” he said. “It's great for an 8U team because it means the program is going to keep growing.”
Councilwoman Sadie Britt said the council was certainly proud of the team's accomplishments.
“We most certainly are,” Mayor Lew Watson agreed.
Dempsey said the team was coached by Joey Lambert, Tim Highes and Zach Stickland. The players on the team included Brody Pritchard, Hunter Nail, Griffin Wright, Jase Lambert, Mason McCluney, Hayden Creel, Trevor Strickland, Carter Foster, Trent Brasher, Brodie Dillard, Karter Fields and Bj Thompson.
The team posed for a picture with the council during the meeting after which the mayor offered longer form congratulations to the team.
“We are so pleased, I tell you it's a rare thing we get to do something like that,” Watson said. “We are proud of you and I know y’all are very pleased with your accomplishments.”
Councilman Billy Pearson also congratulated the team, noting that baseball is his favorite sport.
Councilman Brandon Tate told the players to focus on the friendship built during the season as it can prove to be lifelong
“I will tell all you guys I still talk to my baseball teammates from when I was your age pretty much every day,” He said. “You got a good group hopefully and yall can stay together and have a good time.”
Councilman Joey Callahan and Councilwoman Jennie Jones also offered their congratulations to the team.