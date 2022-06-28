Lincoln council approves resubmitting grant for veterans park

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved resubmitting a grant application to help with the Veterans Park Project on Stemley Road.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved resubmitting for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant it had already received several years ago for the Veterans Park project. LWCF grants are a program meant to help development of public parks and other items for outdoor recreation. The Grants are provided by the U.S. Department of Interior and are meant to provide a 50/50 match to local investment from the applying government body.
Mayor Lew Watson said the city actually got the grant two or three years ago, but the funds were never dispersed at the federal level.
“What happened was they put out requests, people submitted projects and we were approved, that was about 2017 or 2018,” the mayor said. “The problem is congress never authorized the spending.”
Watson said earlier this year congress did approve that spending. He said that since prices had gone up since the grants were first approved, the grants were changed from being up to a matching amount of $350,000 to $500,000. The mayor said because of that change the program asked that the city resubmit its application.
“However, you can't change the project,” he said.
The city has been working on Veterans Park projects for several years, originally approving engineering services for its initial phases in 2020. The city also approved a $7,650,000 bond issue that same year to help pay for the park and Lincoln’s Landing, which has since taken a lot of the city’s focus.
Since then the city has also floated the idea of allowing non-profit Alabama Veterans to create a veterans transition facility adjacent to the future park, though no final decision has been made on the matter.
Watson said the grant will help the city get started on those first phases of the park, something the council said in its talks with Alabama Veterans it was still trying to finalize funds for.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved borrowing $600,00 from Metro Bank for the purchase of a 2021 Sutphen Custom Pumper fire truck. The truck was one the city’s budget this year, though Watson acknowledged the money to pay for it had not been borrowed at the time the budget was approved. He said the city has since gotten the truck so its now borrowing the money to pay for it;
— Authorized the mayor to executed a contract to pay 94.1 FM The River $1,000 a month for general promotion and marketing fo the city;
— Authorized the mayor to execute and agreement with John Obert, M.D. to serve as medical director for the fire department;
— Appointed Sadie Britt as chairman pro tempore for a period of July 2022 to April 2023;
— Approved change order number three on the McCaig Road sanitary sewer project form R&R Contractors, Inc in the amount of $5,000; and
— Approved waiting vendor license fees for the event at Lincoln’s landing and Angler’s pointe open July 2.