Lincoln council approves new municipal board

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved the formation of a new municipal board.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved the formation of the Lincoln Redevelopment Authority.
The purpose of the board is to help promote business in the central business district of Lincoln. This district includes a large area north of Interstate 20.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the authority will specifically have authority to help with the new assisted living center in the former Lincoln High School site.
The mayor said the board will have distinct powers different from the Commercial Development Authority formed by the council in March.
“All of these authorities have a little different way they can work within,” Watson said. “This one here will allow us to do assistance for the assisted living facility and the mental health.”
He said the authority will also be able to help with the redevelopment of older properties in the city.
In June, the Lathan Company bought the former high school site from the Talladega County Board of Education to convert it into a 43-bed assisted living center. It also will build a memory health clinic on the site. Watson said the plan has been for the company to renovate the interior of the school while restoring the outside to its original condition. He said this work recently began.
The center is planned to be a $15 million investment by Lathan and bring 65 new jobs to the city of Lincoln. The site is within the central business district as set up by the resolution authorizing the formation of the Redevelopment Board.
The board members will be Gabriel Hackney, Clyde Lane, Matt Elliot, Shon Dukes and Delane Griffin.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a change order to R&R Contractors for the McCaig Road Sanitary Sewer project in the amount of $12,000. Watson said the change order is to make adjustments to keep rain water from possibly going into the new lift station;
—Approved a retail liquor license for Jeanos LLC doing business as Rick's Crossroads Grille;
—Approved paving for the parking lot at the Lincoln Storm Shelter by Lincoln Excavating & construction in the amount of $28,375, this was the low quote;
—Approved the paving of a sidewalk for the storm shelter by Frankie Strown for $3,711,96, this was the low quote;
—Approved the purchase of a 2020 Ram 1500 for the Water Department in the amount of $19,753; and;
—Received a petition from Kristin Harville regarding speed bumps for Mitchell Circle.