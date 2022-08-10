Lincoln Council approves joining class action lawsuit on water pollution

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved a contract for legal representation for a class action lawsuit dealing with water pollution.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the council approved retaining Beasley, Allen, Crow, Melvin, Portis & Miles, P.C. to represent the city in a class-action lawsuit. The council approved the contact after an executive session, which city attorney Micheal O’Brien said was to talk about potential litigation. He also introduced Gavin King of Beasley Allen, who attended the meeting to discuss the matter with the council.
After about 20 minutes, the council returned to the council chamber, and approved the contract with the law firm. Mayor Lew Watson said the agreement will have the city join a class action lawsuit filed by Beasley Allen against primarily carpet manufacturers in Georgia, the mayor did not name any specific company, for teflon contamination in Alabama water sources.
“The teflon chemical is in the water in Alabama,” he said, “and there is potential liability because this is carcinogenic. Cities in towns may be called on with their water systems to remove this material from their water system. Well, that's going to cost the citizens a lot of money, and the citizens shouldn’t have to bear the cost of that.”
The chemicals Watson mentioned are part of a family of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which have been getting some national attention lately. In June, the Environmental Protection Agency released an interim lifetime drinking water advisory for several PFAS chemicals including perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, abbreviated PFOS, and perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA.
In a news release, the EPA said the updated advisory levels, which are based on new science and consider lifetime exposure, indicate that some negative health effects may occur with concentrations of PFOA or PFOS in water that are near zero and below EPA’s ability to detect at this time.
The interim level set by the EPA, which is not enforceable at this time, is .02 parts per trillion for PFOS and .0004 parts per trillion for PFOA.
According to information provided by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Lincoln’s well one has a level of 1.4 parts per trillion.
Watson described that level as an “extremely low reading” but said the city is prepared to take required mitigation steps, when the state has those requirements set. The EPA said it plans to propose a national PFAS regulation sometime this fall.
“We are going to listen to the engineers and ADEM on this,” the mayor said. “We are just going to wait to do what the state tells us to do.”
Watson said this could include upgrading the well to better filter out PFAS or simply closing it. He said the city currently operates three wells and is already planning to add another one. The mayor said full mitigation of the problem in Lincoln will likely be complicated by the fact that Lincoln residents may be served by the Lincoln, Talladega County, or Oxford water system.
ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said that his agency is already taking steps to mitigate the issue. He said ADEM has required PFAS testing for many years, and he is glad to see the EPA also taking the matter seriously. LeFleur said ADEM is already working with cities to work on mitigating the issue.
“Based on these advisories, affected water systems will take action to reduce the level of PFAS in the drinking water and provide information to their users, especially for those who may have conditions that make them more sensitive to PFAS exposure,” the director said. “ADEM, along with the Alabama Department of Public Health, has been coordinating with water systems in Alabama that have measurable levels of PFAS to provide any assistance they may need. While the advisories are for a lifetime of exposure, ADEM is working with the drinking water systems to resolve the PFAS issues in the near term future.”
The EPA has also made $1 billion available nationwide to help local municipalities mitigate PFAS issues.
In a letter from the customers regarding PFAS, the Wattsville Water Authority recommended customers install a filter in their home or point of use. The authority also said that boiling, freezing or letting water stand does not reduce PFAS levels.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the Rebuild Alabama transportation plan;
—Approved an extension of the contract with Vulcan Materials and & Asphalt Construction, LLC for one year with a end date of Aug. 3, 2023;
—Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with J. Alexandria Creative for work on the city’s website.
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.