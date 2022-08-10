 Skip to main content
Lincoln Council approves joining class action lawsuit on water pollution

Lincoln City Hall

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved a contract for legal representation for a class action lawsuit dealing with water pollution.

During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the council approved retaining Beasley, Allen, Crow, Melvin, Portis & Miles, P.C. to represent the city in a class-action lawsuit. The council approved the contact after an executive session, which city attorney Micheal O’Brien said was to talk about potential litigation. He also introduced Gavin King of Beasley Allen, who attended the meeting to discuss the matter with the council. 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.