Lincoln council approves contracts for tournaments at city's bass park

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved two contracts for bass tournaments at its new Lincoln’s Landing bass park.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved resolutions for contracts with the Alabama Bass Trail Tournament Series and Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School, Inc.
Mayor Lew Watson said both of the contracts are for tournaments at the new bass park. Watson said the resolutions allow the city to pay fees required to bring these two tournaments to Lincoln’s Landing. He said he did not believe other contracts would have fees required.
Lincoln’s Landing Director Les Robinson has previously said the first tournament at the park is scheduled for April 24.
Watson said in order to meet that goal the city plans to get the essentials done at the park this month with the rest following later.
“The main ingredients we need are the boat launch, the parking area, and the piers,” he said.
The mayor said paving for the parking lots at Lincoln’s Landing are already underway.
In his report to the council, Robinson said the large parking area is 95 percent complete and the smaller parking area is 20 percent complete.
Watson said at the moment the city is also beginning the work on the park’s boat launch, saying work will begin this week. Robinson said specifically that the dam material needed to begin work on the launch has arrived on site and should begin to be placed this week. Watson said this process will require removing water from the area for the launch and then grading and building the concrete launch.
The boat launch is meant to have a 500-foot boardwalk along the lake shore when it's complete. Robinson said clean up and grading for the boardwalk is complete and support pilings will begin going up March 10.
Watson said the city believes they will have three fishing piers done by this month as well.
Robinson said the parks lighting should also be installed this week.
The council also approved the Lincoln’s Landing Director position during the meeting. Councilman Joey Callahan said the council had not done so previously despite hiring Robinson, citing confusion.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved annexation of property at 5807 Stemley Road, Watson said it was for residential development;
—Approved hiring for Chief Utility Clerk, Maintenance Staff and Fire Chief. Watson said Chief Mike Wesley previously told the council he plans to retire later this year after three decades of service. He invited the council to sit in on interviews as the city looks for a new chief;
—Approved purchase of a 2021 Ram 3500 for the Water Department from Tallahassee Automotive, Inc for $41,683. The vehicle is off the state bid list;
—Approved purchase of 2021 Ram 1500 for the Parks and Recreation Department from Tallahassee Automotive, Inc for $25,222. The vehicle is off the state bid list;
—Authorized the mayor to execute a real estate contract to purchase property located on England Road in the amount of $70,000 for the Sanitation Department. Watson said the property will be used for a building for the new department.