Lincoln Council approves beginning architectural design on new police station

Lincoln City Teaser

Lincoln City Hall

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved an agreement to begin design on a new police station. 

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Lincoln City council approved a $15,000 fee proposal with Bill Whittaker Architecture for schematic designs for a new police station.

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.