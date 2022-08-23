Lincoln Council approves beginning architectural design on new police station

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved an agreement to begin design on a new police station.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Lincoln City council approved a $15,000 fee proposal with Bill Whittaker Architecture for schematic designs for a new police station.
When the item was brought up Councilman Joey Callahan was quick to motion in favor, much to the amusement and seeming agreement of the rest of the council.
“Mr. Mayor, I would like to make that motion,” he said. “I think everybody would.”
After Callahan’s motion, Councilman Brandon Tate asked if Mayor Lew Watson had a funding source for a new police station in mind.
Watson replied that a funding source had not yet been identified, but the city needed to have some idea of the estimated cost before they could look at funding.
“We want to identify what we really need and then we can plan at some point how do we finance it,” the mayor said after the meeting.
Watson said the police department could use a new building as the one it currently uses was not originally built to be a police station.
“The building they’re in used to be a medical building and it really wasn't designed to accommodate the type of activity that's there now,” he said. “When they move out then we will look at repurposing that building for some other public use.”
Police Chief Darren Britton said the building was originally used as a doctor’s /dentist’s office. He said one hold over from that original use is that most rooms in the stationare rather small, as they were originally just examination rooms.
Britton said the building also has some issues associated with its age and just doesn’t fit the police department any more.
“It's just kinda outlived its usefulness,” the chief said. “We really need a purpose built building with more room and storage space.”
He said a purpose built building would also allow the city to have room to grow the department.
In other matters, the council:
— Held a public hearing to discuss using public funds to pay sponsorship fees for promotion of conduction three professional fishing tournaments with the Alabama Bass Federation, Inc. No one spoke during the hearing and the council ultimately approved the resolution;
— Approved declaring two out of use fire trucks and a hazmat truck surplus and putting them up for sale;
—Approved a resolution marking a property on industrial drive as a nuisance in need of abatement;
— Approved naming the park located on Choccolocco Creek Jackson Shoals Park;
— Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement for examination services with Rivertree Systems, Inc;
— Authorized the mayor to execute a sponsorship agreement with First Bank of Alabama for Lincoln’s Landing;
— Approved appointing Will Bailey, Wesley Yodor and Brandon Tate to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee;
— Approved committing to a with Live Oak Engineering for the design and construction drawings for a detention pond and drainage network to relieve the Streamliner property on McCaig Road. The project has an estimated total cost of $352,900 including both design and construction but would need to be bid before the city could begin any construction.
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.