Lincoln Council approves annexation, assesses weed costs

In a brief session Tuesday morning, members of the Lincoln City Council agreed to annex one property into the city limits at the owner’s request.
The rural site is located at 1055 Sycamore Church Road and has a Talladega mailing address, but is now within the Lincoln city limits. That means it can receive city services and the owner can pay property taxes to the city. The address is essentially one lot in the partly residential area.
The Council also heard an update from Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent, who said the reconstructive repairs to Fire Station No. 2 on Stemley Road are complete, but that the building is waiting to be furnished and fitted for internet service prior to being back in use in a week or two.
The building has been under remediation for black mold issues over the past year.
Vincent also informed the council of a FEMA grant in the amount of $49,980 that has been received, and with a city match of $2,499, brings $52,480 to the department to use to replace rope rescue harnesses and other rescue equipment needs.
Also Tuesday, the council approved assessment of weed abatement costs of $259 for property located at 0 Oak Ridge Lane, Talladega. The city can attach a lien in the amount on the property for work done to address the violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance.