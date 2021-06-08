Lincoln Council approved purchase of land for sanitation, street departments

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved the purchase of land for a new Street and Sanitation Department Building.
During the Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, it approved purchasing five acres of land on England Road from TJ Acquisitions, LTD for $70,000. Mayor Lew Watson said the purchase is to acquire land for future development for the sanitation department
Councilman Billy Pearson asked the mayor if there would be any additional cost on the property beyond the $70,000.
Councilman Brandon Tate said there likely would include some additional costs later on as the city is looking to use the property as a compound to be a base of operations for city garbage trucks and the Street Department.
“The Street Department would be over there as well to kind of consolidate all our departments into one over there on England Road,” Tate said. “There is enough room over there to have trash, street and probably water if we really did it.”
He said the city would also look at offsetting the cost by selling the current Street Department building on McCaig Road. Watson said this building is located in the city’s industrial park.
The mayor said the project would also require England Road to be paved but that cost will come later.
“It's a good location, its level, and water and sewer is available,” Watson said “We don’t have a place big enough, really, to accommodate it at this time.”
He said he feels it's a good move for the city to buy the property. The council then moved to approve the purchase.
During his report the mayor also shared a contract with the council that would cover the purchase of buildings that sit next to the five acres the council agreed to purchase. While the council took no action on this contract during Monday’s meeting, Watson asked that they consider the issue later as the purchase would be beneficial.
He said the buildings in question are two large metal buildings on an adjacent property that could be made to fit whatever the city’s needs.
“They are large metal buildings and they have a lot of potential uses,” the mayor said, adding that the interiors could be finished to suit a specific need whether it be vehicle storage or another use.
Watson said the whole discussion is about wanting to create a central city shop and public works complex, possibly even with fuel pumps, while using the existing Street Department property to help cover the cost.
“What it amounts to on our street site now there's not enough room for street and (sanitation),” he said. “McCaig Road, the property over there is of more value than that property so we sell that property to help pay for the other.”
Watson said it will also provide the city a place where it can grow and expand as it’s departments do so.
In other matters, the council:
—Held a public hearing on the rezoning a property on Ragland Street from residential single family to manufactured housing, the property owner spoke to the council on her own behalf say she had previously had a manufactured home on the property but it had burned down and she moved away, now she wants to return to the property. A motion to approve the rezoning died without a second after discussion on how the rezoning would likely constitute spot zoning as the entire area is zoned residential single family.Several members of the council said they would prefer to allow the property owner to move the home where she wished but needed to find a larger scale solution to avoid any legal ramifications;
—Approved weed and grass abatements for properties on Maple Leaf Drive and Texas Lane;
—Approved the installation of a streetlight at the corner of Bishop Truss Road and Alabama Highway 77;
—Approved a request from the Mothers Against Drunk Drivers to host Walk Like MADD 5K fundraising event Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Moseley Park at no charge; and
— Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with Pyro Shows, Inc. for a 20-minute fireworks show on July 2.