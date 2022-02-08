Lincoln council addresses the lack of city budget in first February meeting

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council spent its meeting Tuesday talking about an overdue subject, the city budget.
The discussion began during the council comments section of the meeting when Councilman Billy Pearson pointed out that several groups of city employees were in attendance.
“I don’t know what it is. It's something on their mind. Maybe somebody can inform me what's going on,” he said. “I’m surprised to have so many here today.”
Councilwoman Jennie Jones said she was pretty sure the large crowd was because city employees had expected the council to pass a budget for the current fiscal year, which began in October.
“I had nine employees call me yesterday. It was a mix of department heads and regular employees,” she said. “Those phone calls went into the evening and everybody was asking what was the change of plans.”
Jones said that on Monday morning, department heads had been informed in a staff meeting that the budget would be on the agenda during the council’s Tuesday morning meeting, but plans had changed by Monday afternoon.
She said Mayor Lew Watson had suggested having a work session next week to clear up any lingering issues which she had initially thought was fine before speaking with employees. Jones said she didn’t see how the budget could be improved from the state it is currently in.
“Though not intentional, we have already left department heads holding the bag,” she said. “We have been telling them, 'Tell your teams; hang on, tell your employees it's going to be OK; you gotta trust us; and we have been ensuring them that we are going to come through for them.' And, this week was supposed to be the week.”
Jones said the budget should have been passed in October, but the council did not even receive the first draft of the budget until two days before Christmas.
Jones ultimately motioned to pass the budget as it had been provided to the council last Friday.
Watson said that before he called for a second he wanted to have a time for council members to talk to each other.
Councilman Brandon Tate said this budget will be his first since becoming a councilman in 2020 and he takes the process very seriously.
“Financial responsibility I take pretty seriously,” he said. “I think just in the year that I have been here I have seen some pretty irresponsible things, so I would like to be a little more responsible moving forward.”
Tate said he would be moving for a one time salary increase at the council’s next meeting to help deal with the lack of raises associated with a new budget. He said he simply wanted to have time to talk over the budget with the entire council and apologized for the inconvenience to staff.
“I won't be making a second for the motion but I do apologize that I won't be voting for a budget,” Tate said. “I don't agree with everything that's in it and I haven't had a chance to talk about it.”
Pearson said he felt the same way as there are discrepancies with two or three employees. He said he wasn’t sure if the budget included those discrepancies or not.
Councilwoman Sadie Britt said she agreed with Pearson and felt some things needed to be cleared up. She also said she agreed with Tate’s suggestion of a one time pay increase.
Watson then suggested the council call a recess so that Tate, Jones and Pearson could leave the chamber to discuss their issues, while he and Britt remained in the chamber.
During this time Watson addressed that initial delay in the budget, which was caused by several staffing issues and other business making it difficult for him and the city clerk to do the initial work on the budget. He said there was also a delay in the council giving feedback.
“Yes the budget was late, and I take responsibility for that,” the mayor said, “but the point is there were a lot of issues there to be decided and now here we are in February and we don't have a budget. I hate that.”
Watson pledged that he would take steps to make sure the situation doesn't happen again and the council is more involved in the budget process. He said he wants to have next year's budget done before the end of September.
After the council members returned to the chamber, Jones' motion died for lack of a second.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a memorandum of understanding with Talladega County regarding the county water system,. Watson said the move would help the county expand the system to more residents;
—Approved the installation of a street light on Mary Jo Lane; and
—Approved Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $18,599.50 from Hurst Construction LLC for the building package at Lincoln’s Landing.