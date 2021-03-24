Lincoln City Council talks new trash service during regular meeting

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council spent much of its regular meeting Tuesday answering questions about its new trash service.
Earlier this month, the city announced it will take over garbage pick up throughout the city beginning May 1. The city is serviced by a contract with Republic, but Mayor Lew Watson said the city felt it would be closer to the customer if it handled its own service.
Lincoln resident Kenneth George was the first to ask the council about the issue. He said he and several others have had garbage cans delivered to their homes, but had not heard about any change in their service beforehand. He specifically expressed concern about a markup of prices.
Councilman Brandon Tate answered that the city is beginning in-house trash services, and is not planning a price increase at this time.
“The current was on a three-month billing plan, our plan is going to be billed monthly. It will come with your water bill,” Tate said. “It will be exactly what you were paying with Republic. We have their contract prices. It will be the same; it will just be broken up monthly.”
He said the city will be charging a little less $14 and month with a second can being half price.
Tate said Republic will continue to serve residents until May 1, but the trash cans have been delivered early.
Tate said one thing a city sanitation department will allow residents to better make complaints about service known since they will be able to come to city hall and deal with a person.
“We’ve had a lot of horror stories about previous trash pick up that maybe didn’t go the way it should have,” he said. “This will be an easier way to keep it in house, hopefully provide a little revenue to pave some roads and clean up the county.”
George then asked if this switch over was optional or if a resident could opt-out. Councilman Joey Callahan said city ordinances will require residents to use city trash pick up.
“If you’re on city water and live in the city limits, you will be required to have city garbage service,” Callahan said. “A lot of communities do that.”
Watson said the city will also be extending the service to residents within the city limits, but not on city water. There was also talk by several council members about residents who live in the county but are Lincoln water customers. Callahan said the city will work through a process to see if Lincoln will serve those people, though Watson said after the meeting that that county commission would have to give permission for that.
Councilman Billy Pearson said the city will also have a program in place for people who cannot afford garbage service, though they will have to provide proof of need.
Callahan said there has even been talk of having back door service for residents who cannot take their can to the road.
Tate said that is one of the big benefits to the city delivering the cans so early, it allowed residents to contact the city with their concerns. He said this has allowed the council to look at the matter from even more angles then they originally had.
“It does give us a little over a month now to work through those issues,” Tate said. “We are working on those questions as they come now which is why we appreciate you guys bringing them to use early.”
Talladega County Commission Phillip Morris attended the meeting and addressed the council on litter issues across the county. Several council members said they felt this new trash service could even help fix that issue.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved an ordinance prohibiting the sale of Tianeptine and similar substances in Lincoln city limits;
—Approved a resolution consenting to the acquisition of Hargray Communication by Cable One;
—Approved resolution for a contract with Coosa River Team Trail;
—Approved hiring of limb truck driver, two revenue clerks, and a crew member for the Street Department; and
—Heard from Ashlie Combs about Forming a Veterans Council for the area and increasing veterans activities in Lincoln.