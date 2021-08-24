Lincoln city council discusses ways to get residents more involved

LINCOLN — During a mostly routine meeting, the Lincoln City Council discussed the need for greater community involvement.
The discussion began when resident James Nelson, who has become a regular for the council’s meetings over the last several months, brought up an article on the Apple News app that had listed Lincoln as the 10th most dangerous city in Alabama. Nelson said he wasn’t entirely sure how someone could come to that conclusion and also said he could not identify the website the article originated from.
Councilman Joey Callahan said he had seen the article brought up on social media and had worked to check the veracity of the article. He said after looking into it, he found the article to have originated from a clickbait website, not a genuine news source.
“If you read on and you start seeing who is reporting this stuff and dig deeper into it then it will tell you that none of it is factual, it's clickbait,” Callahan said.
Mayor Lew Watson agreed and said he had discussed the matter with the chief of police.
This led to a discussion between Nelson in the council about how the city could combat such things and social media backlash by getting more people involved in city affairs.
During this discussion, Watson mentioned the possibility of city council members hosting community meetings within their district which he said was once common.
“It was very informative and they could talk informally,” he said.
The mayor said city council meetings are meant to deal with city business and in many cities, Lincoln being an exception, there is no time for the audience to address the council.
He said the more informal meetings could be an opportunity for council members to discuss things happening in the city with their constituents directly. Watson said there were many projects in the city that do not come up in council meetings until they need some action taken, but that does not mean the city is not actively working on them. He said informal meetings would allow the council to discuss these matters with residents.
Callahan said that he liked the idea and announced he wants to try to hold such a meeting in Ward 5 sometime soon.
“I feel like I have a duty to have a community meeting in my ward,” Callahan said, adding that the mayor had sparked the idea.
The councilman said he will look at locations and when he could hold such a meeting.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution abating a property on Elm Way;
—Approved a series of resolutions assessing the cost of weed abatement for $122.47 for a property on Maple Leaf Drive, $204.50 for two separate properties on Hadley Court and $122.47 for a property in Grandview Estates; and
—Appointed Billy Pearson as Chairman Pro Tempore for a period of Sept. 2021 to June 2022.