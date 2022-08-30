Lincoln city council approves new water ordinance, increases rates

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved a new water ordinance, which will see a rate increase for the city’s water customers.
During a called work session and council meeting Tuesday morning, the council debated and ultimately passed a new water ordinance for the city. The new ordinance will go into effect Oct. 1.
The new ordinance will increase water rates by 3 percent. The new base rate for residential customers with homes inside the city limits will be $20.04 for the first 2,000 gallons with an additional $6.05 per 1,000 gallons for the next 5,000 gallons, $6.40 per 100 for the next 8,000 gallons and $6.60 per 1,000 gallons for amounts over 15,000 gallons.
The rate for residential customers with homes outside the city limits will be $25.57 for the first 2,000 gallons with all of the additional charges being 10 cents higher than the in the city limits rate.
Rates for commercial customers inside the city will have a base rate of $27.88 for the first 2,000 gallons with an additional $7.05 per 1,000 gallons for the next 5,000 gallons, $7.40 per 1000 gallons for the next 8,000 gallons and $7.60 per 1,000 gallons for amounts over 15,000 gallons.
Commercial customers outside the city limits will have a base rate of $33.67 with all additional charges being 10 cents over the in the city limits rate.
The ordinance also bakes in a yearly 3 percent increase to water rate, the city had previously only had a 1 percent yearly increase.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said while he understood no one wants their water rates to go up, the change was necessary to deal with rising costs.
“The cost of all the material, piping, fittings, everything across the board has just skyrocketed in price,” he said “but we tried to hold the rate down to a reasonable amount and this is why the 3 percent.”
Watson said the city is also looking to borrow money from the State Revolving Loan Fund for a new well and several sewer improvements. He told the council at the beginning of the meeting that the new ordinance was required to even be eligible with the fund along with other grants the city otherwise qualifies for.
“First off, we needed a new ordinance to begin with,” the mayor said. “Number two is for participation in the state revolving loan fund, for the money we have asked for we need to have a new ordinance. That's the driving force behind it. It hasn't been updated in 10 years.”
Watson said the last time the ordinance was updated was 2013.
The council discussed several points of the ordinance during the work session such as fees and the city’s floating deposit program for property managers.
The only change made by the council before adoption was removing a late fee for reconnection requests made after 3 p.m.
The Council seemed to agree it would be better to have a fee for repeated disconnections and reconnections, though it did not settle on an amount for said fee.
Councilman Joey Callahan said he thought it was best for the council to pass the current draft and then work out finer points in their next few work sessions and approve amendments where needed.
“It needs to be a living document,” he said when discussing the ordinance.
Ultimately, the council seemed to agree.
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.