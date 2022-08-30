 Skip to main content
Lincoln city council approves new water ordinance, increases rates

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved a new water ordinance, which will see a rate increase for the city’s water customers. 

During a called work session and council meeting Tuesday morning, the council debated and ultimately passed a new water ordinance for the city. The new ordinance will go into effect Oct. 1.

