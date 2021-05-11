Lincoln City Council approves Josh Vincent as fire chief

The Lincoln City Council voted unanimously Tuesday morning to make Josh Vincent the city’s permanent fire chief, succeeding Mike Wesley, who retired earlier this year.
After Mayor Lew Watson recommended the appointment, Councilwoman Sadie Britt made the motion, saying, “I taught him in the fourth grade, and even then, every day after he left school, he went to the fire department. I thought he might have had some relatives that worked there, but I found out later that he didn’t. But Mike (Wesley) still put him to work, washing the trucks and things like that.”
Councilman Billy Pearson seconded the motion, saying he had watched Vincent put in the time and hard work, and that he had earned the promotion.
During a brief ceremony following the vote, Wesley removed the chief’s badge from his jacket and pinned it on his successor.
“I’m honored and blessed to have been chosen by Mayor Watson and members of the council to take the helm of our department to lead it into the future,” Vincent said in a prepared statement. “I would like to thank my wife Leeann, my children and my parents for their support. Chief Wesley, Assistant Chief Joey Callahan (retired) and Deputy Chief Larry Seals (retired) for taking me under their wing at such a young age and guiding me throughout my career that led me here today. I look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Watson, members of the council and our entire city staff as we take our city into the future.”
Vincent has been a Lincoln firefighter for 22 years, and has served as acting chief since Wesley retired.