Lincoln city council approves budget four months into fiscal year

LINCOLN — In a special called meeting, The Lincoln City Council approved the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget, four months into the fiscal year.
The budget was one of just two items the council took up in the called meeting which took place just a week and one day after their regular meeting. The budget was passed unanimously, without any discussion or comment from the council or Mayor Lew Watson.
The sole comment made after the budget passed came from Councilman Brandon Tate, who said he wanted to see a proposal to compensate city employees whose normal raises may have been disrupted by the delay in passing the budget.
“Seeing as it took us so long this year with the budget, I know it's a resolution and we can’t do it tonight, but I would like to see on hopefully the first meeting in March if not the second, a proposal for a one time salary increase for all the employees” he said. “Hopefully equivalent to one percent of their pay which should make up for any lost back pay that they should have received over a raise.”
Watson said he would work on getting such a proposal prepared, though the council’s next regular meeting is actually scheduled next Tuesday. Councilwoman Jennie Jones also said she liked the idea.
Watson said the budget itself is the largest the city has done both in revenue and expenses. The total general fund revenues, when accounting for all fund sources, is $11,960,450 which is up from last year by around $500,000. Overall revenues came out to $17,625,742, which also includes municipal court, fire and rescue and water funds.
As for expenditures the city has budgeted $11,832,077 in general fund expenditures with total expenditures coming out at $18,062,701. These totals would see a deficit of $436,959 between grand total revenues and expenditures. Watson said this deficit is because the city is looking to buy a fire truck during the current fiscal year and budgeted the expense of the truck but not the money to pay for it.
The mayor said the city does have great need for the truck as the truck it's replacing has become unreliable.
“We had an incident where it didn't work right on a fire,” Watson said. “We can't have equipment out there that does perform what it's supposed to.”
He said the increases in both revenues and expenditures in the budget also reflect the growth the city has seen over the last year. The mayor said the city has added services like the garbage service and is also using the budget to add other services.
“The community is growing and it takes more expense,” Watson said. “Thank goodness the revenues have increased to allow us to recognize and address some of these expenses that come about.”
He said the budget includes wage increases, equipment replacement and even paving.
As for the delay in passing the budget, Watson said it came first from a worker shortage causing him and the city clerk to fall behind and then a discussion over discrepancy in the wages of a small number of employees.
“The discrepancy came down on three people,” the mayor said, though he did not name any employees involved in the issue.
He said some employees with similar levels of responsibility were not making the same amount of money, and there was a discussion on how to fix the issue.
“These men have equal responsibility, why would one get less than another,” Watson said. “They finally resolved those issues so we could move forward.”
The mayor said the city is working on processes to keep this delay from happening again. He said next year department heads will meet with himself along with at least two members of the council in order to make sure everyone is informed and involved in the process. He said these hearings will not be open to the public, however, as they will not have a quorum of the council present.
The only other item on the agenda for the council was declaring the second speculative building in the city’s industrial park as surplus. Watson said this move will allow for the Talladega County Economic Development Authority to sell the building. He saidk he was not yet at liberty to disclose the name of the purchaser, but said the sale will bring 100 jobs to Lincoln.