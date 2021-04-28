Lincoln city council approved tax abatement for new business in industrial park

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved a series of tax abatements for a new business in the city’s industrial park.
During the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, it approved a series of sales and property tax abatements for two companies in the Lincoln Industrial Park on McCaig Road. The two abatement resolutions were for Virginia Transportation Corporation and SETA Talladega, LLC.
Talladega County Commercial Development Authority Director Calvin Miller said the abatements are both related to the construction of one building in the industrial park. The abatements exempt the company’s from sales and use tax during construction of the building and from property taxes, with the exemption of school taxes for 10 years.
“We’ve done this on every industrial project,” Mayor Lew Watson said.
Councilman Joey Callahan asked Miller on the exact nature of the two abatements asking initially if they were for two separate buildings. He and councilman Brandon Tate took time during the meeting to look over the agreements for the two measures. Callahan said he had not seen the full agreement before the meeting.
Miller told the council the two companies are closely related. The director said SETA will handle the construction and own the building while Virginia will be leasing the building and operating out of it. He said Virginia will also be paying for equipment of the building. Miller said after the meeting that these situations are not entirely uncommon.
After reading over the agreement Callahan, and Tate voted in favor of both abatements, with Tate motioning to approve the abatement for Seta. Callahan said he simply needed more information before making a decision of the measures.
“I think it's just us doing our due diligence and making sure when we are giving tax payer money away we are cognisant of what we are doing,” Callahan said.
He added after the meeting that he is a big supporter of further industrial development in Lincoln.
“I support it 110 percent, but I want to know what I am voting on,” he said.
Miller said Viriginia plans to employee 46 people within the next three years. He said the building will be a 44,000 square foot facility with a payroll of $2.8 million. Watson said SETA will make an initial investment of $1.1 million for site work and construction for the building.
Miller said the company is a wonderful addition to Talladega County. Watson said he is very happy to be able to bring 46 more jobs to Lincoln.
“We are pleased with that,” the Mayor said. “We expect them to grow over time beyond that.”
In other matters, the council:
—Approved application to the Alabama Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund and the Alabama Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund. Both programs are administered by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and offer low interest loans to help with water and ser infrastructure respectively;
—Approved borrowing $433,457.70 from Metro Bank for the purchase of two 2021 International HV607 garbage trucks for the Sanitation department;
—Approved borrowing $207,670 from Metro Bank for the purchase of 3,400 95B roll out carts for the Sanitation department,
—Approved borrowing $73,132.37 from Metro Bank for the purchase of a 2021 Excellance Type IIIl Ambulance for the Fire and Rescue Department
—Heard from Ben Phillips of Twin Ridge about the need for speed breakers in the subdivision. Councilwoman Jennie Jones said she is currently in the process of assembling a list of criteria for a possible speed breaker ordinance because of continued speed issues in Lincoln neighborhoods;
—Heard from Patty Young of Colvin road about the condition of the road. Watson said the road is county maintained but the city is going to approach the county about partnering to repair it;
—Heard from James Nelson of Twin Ridge about garbage pick up dates. He said that his neighbors had received conflicting dates for the city’s garbage service. After some checking he was informed that all of Twin Ridge will have garbage pick up on Mondays.