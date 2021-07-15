Lincoln City Council approved purchase of more property on England Road

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved purchasing land on England Road for the second time in as many months.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a resolution directing the mayor to purchase property on the road from CG Group holding LLC for $600,000.
Mayor Lew Watson said the property is adjacent to the five acres of land the council approved the purchase of during its June 8 meeting.
In the previous meeting, Watson mentioned two outbuildings adjacent to those five acres. At the time the mayor simply shared a contract for its purchase with the council but asked that it be considered at a later time.
Watson said these buildings are what the council approved purchasing Tuesday. He said the new property features 10,000 square feet between the two buildings. The mayor said the plan is for the buildings to accommodate three city departments.
“Those will be the new location for the street and garbage department along with Lincoln’s Landing,” he said. “This is going to be their place and it'll give them a place to store their equipment and everything.”
The mayor said the city’s bass fishing park, which operates as an independent city department, has no place to store its equipment and there are not any plans to build a place to store equipment on site because of Alabama Power’s flood easement. Plans for the park do include pavilions and a weigh-in station, and Watson said Tuesday that any buildings built on site would be for public use.
In June, the council approved the purchase of the adjacent property with intent to build a compound that would serve both the sanitation and street departments.
Watson said after the last meeting that the idea is to create a central city shop and public works complex, possibly even with fuel pumps, while using the sale of the existing Street Department property on McCaig road to help cover the initial cost.
In other matters the council:
—Approved a resolution assessing the cost of a weed abatement for a property on Maple Leaf Drive in the amount of $224.86;
—Approved a resolution asses the cost of a weed abatement for a property on Texas Lane in the amount of $409.28;
—Approved the rezoning of a property on Stemley Road from residential single family to residential estate; and
—Approved a retail beer and retail wine license for Family Dollar on U.S. Highway 78.