Lincoln City Council allocates money for ‘jaws of life,’ fire station

The city of Lincoln’s yearly Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Report has received its acceptance from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
The submitted report covers the calendar year of 2022-2023, and it noted there were no instances of the system exceeding 90 percent of design flow in its measurements.
The report also covers the age of the plant, overflow and bypass information, any pertinent sludge information and their reasons along with corrections.
There is also assessment of the system’s operator status, system finances, and reports for use.
A final report will be released by ADEM later this year.
The council voted to accept the request for the final information by May 31, 2023.
Also Monday, the council agreed to accept a bid to buy a “jaws of life” wreckage rescue device from KLK Fire Solutions, LLC for $51,252 for the Lincoln Fire and Rescue Department.
The tool is upgraded from those the department has had in the past, and was included in the department’s budget for this year.
City officials also amended the budget to include a $15,000 allotment to refurnish the renovated Fire Station No. 2 reopening. The amount includes kitchen equipment and furnishings necessary to operate the station.
The station is located at 11000 Stemley Road.
The council also approved an agreement with Eastman Chemical for the company to sponsor one of two small pavilions at Lincoln’s Landing. The company’s sponsorship will be displayed on the building for the duration of the sponsorship.
Lincoln’s Landing director Les Robinson said the facility also has one small pavilion remaining that can be sponsored, along with the larger pavilion.
The council also gave the go ahead to a performance agreement with the band Kudzu for May 20 at 6 p.m. at Randolph Park. There is no admission fee to attend. The band is known for performing a variety of rhythm and blues, rock, country and pop. Those who attend are invited to bring along lawn chairs, tents, blankets and pets, as long as they are leashed.
There will be Johnny’s BBQ, along with frozen summertime treats available from concessions.
During Tuesday’s session, the council also voted to elect council member Jennie Jones as chairman pro tempore for the council through January, 2024.