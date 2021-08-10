Lincoln Church will hold Unity in the Community event Sunday

LINCOLN — Brunna Valley Baptist Church will host its annual Unity in the Community event Sunday.
Pastor Patrick Washington said the church will hold the third annual event at Moseley Park in Lincoln from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free school supplies and toiletries will be given out at the event along with free food. Washington said the event will also include music and fun for all ages.
Washington said the 2019 event was attended by more than 200 people in what he called a major success. The event is meant to allow local organizations, churches and more to combine for fellowship.
For more information or ways to participate, contact Pastor Patrick Washington at 256-390-5995.