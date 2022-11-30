 Skip to main content
Lincoln Christmas Parade travels at 6 p.m. Thursday

A scene from Lincoln's 2021 Christmas parade.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

If it rolls, pulls, can be decorated and deliver cheer, you’re likely to see it in the City of Lincoln’s 2022 Christmas Parade tomorrow night.

Parade organizers have invited one and all, from trucks and trailers bearing floats, holiday horses to motorcycles and collectible cars, they’ve all been welcomed to dress up and get into the full-scale event to start the season.