Lincoln Christmas Parade travels at 6 p.m. Thursday

If it rolls, pulls, can be decorated and deliver cheer, you’re likely to see it in the City of Lincoln’s 2022 Christmas Parade tomorrow night.
Parade organizers have invited one and all, from trucks and trailers bearing floats, holiday horses to motorcycles and collectible cars, they’ve all been welcomed to dress up and get into the full-scale event to start the season.
The first day of December brings Christmas to town with a full slate of events tomorrow night, which begins with the parade down Magnolia Street at 6 p.m., starting at the junction of The Waffle House and Jack’s south of the center of town.
The expected entries usually number at least 35 or more, and the assembly of festive folks will travel Magnolia Street through the city all the way into old downtown Lincoln, where the city’s Christmas Tree will be officially lighted in a ceremony all its own.
The tree stands in Lincoln’s Randolph Park, and has a history of being part of the city’s Christmas celebrations, said Collin Aiken, director for Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“We use a natural tree in the park each year, and hold the lighting ceremony there,” he said.
The decorated spruce serves the city well from year to year and is allowed to grow and create a bit of a different look with its growth each year.
The evening includes the announcements of awards for the parade entries, and there’s hot chocolate and other treats for those who attend the occasion.
Even Santa drops in for a visit, with a message of his own for the crowd, along with Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson and members of the City Council.
Parking for the ceremonies that follow the parade is designated for the England Park area adjacent to Randolph Park, and Aiken said the area will have helpers on hand to direct cars to the designated parking.