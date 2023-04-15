 Skip to main content
Lincoln children learn about the science of NASCAR

The old joke about racing is that the sport can be summed up with “go fast, turn left.” But as a group of third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School found out earlier this week, it’s a whole lot more complicated than that. Still, the physical characteristics of racing are not outside the kids’ level of comprehension, thanks to their STEAM curriculum: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Wednesday morning, Talladega Super Speedway President Brian Crichton paid a visit to the students, and took the TSS pace car with him.