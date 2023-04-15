Lincoln children learn about the science of NASCAR

The old joke about racing is that the sport can be summed up with “go fast, turn left.” But as a group of third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School found out earlier this week, it’s a whole lot more complicated than that. Still, the physical characteristics of racing are not outside the kids’ level of comprehension, thanks to their STEAM curriculum: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Wednesday morning, Talladega Super Speedway President Brian Crichton paid a visit to the students, and took the TSS pace car with him.
According to teacher Kayla Nunnally, Crichton came to present “the ‘Big Idea’ of our STEAM project to the kids. The idea was for someone from the track to come out with the pace car and get the 3rd-graders amped up and excited about their project. This is what we call our ‘entry event.’”
She added “Brian talked about how the weather conditions affect the track, cars, and tires. He asked the 3rd-grade students to help him come up with a modified race car, tire, and track to help withstand a variety of weather conditions. The students then came back inside to start the planning phase of their project they have been presented with.”
But they had a lot of questions first, covering everything from what happens if a tire goes flat at 200 miles per hour during race, what happens when there is debris on the track or when a car flips or when there is a fire in one of the cars during a race.
STEAM areas apply to almost all of these questions. For instance, Crichton explained, one of the reasons that the cars are built low to the ground is to help keep them on the track. That’s also the reason the cars have rear spoilers and nothing like wings. “You want the force to push down, to keep the car on the track. You don’t want to have any lift.”
Speed and centrifugal force are also key to keeping the cars on the track.He also emphasized the importance of well-trained safety teams, firefighters and on-site medical staff in emergency situations.
But the most important part, he said, “is to use your imaginations. You’ll have guidelines to work with, but the most important thing is to use those wonderful brains, to go wild and have fun.”
In addition to Nunnally, teachers participating in the program included Anna Cotton, Tiffany Tigue, Bailey Streety and Shicara Smith.