Lincoln boat explosion leaves one with minor injuries

LINCOLN — Authorities say a boat explosion Sunday afternoon left one with minor injuries.
Lincoln Fire Chief Joshua Vincent said the Lincoln Fire Department received a call at 3:03 p.m. to the boat ramp of England Isles campground on report of a boat explosion.
He said firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes later to find a deck boat fully involved with fire and free floating. The chief said fire department personnel were able to secure the burning vessel to a neighboring pier and bring the fire under control.
Vincent said the boat was occupied by one person at the time of the explosion. He said the operator was evaluated by paramedics on scene and was found to have received only minor injuries.