Lincoln approves zoning changes along U.S. 78

Lincoln city officials have approved requests for zoning changes along the north side of U.S. 78, four for property owned by the McCaig Family LLC and two from Pine Hill Development AL LLC.
One from Pine Hill Development LLC requested the change be made from residential estate zoning to manufactured housing and the other, to allow a manufactured home park as a conditional use.
The requests for the McCaig Family LLC property included one to change from manufactured housing and neighborhood business to residential high density zoning, one to change from manufactured housing and neighborhood business to general business, another to change from manufactured housing to light manufacturing and the fourth, to allow a townhouse development as a conditional use on a portion of two separate parcels of property.
The council also approved a resolution that will accept McCaig Road into the city, which served the city’s industrial park. There are later plans to adjust the entrance to the roadway for safety access, possibly with assistance through potential grant funding, said Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson.
The road will need to undergo this change to pursue further adjustments, Watson said.
The city will also address nuisance abatements for five properties located on Riverbend Lane for trach and other debris, these include street numbers 258, 180, 116, 205 and Lot 17.
The property owners will receive another notice from the city to make improvements, which if not done, could result in the city eventually taking action on the properties to address the problems, and placing liens on the properties.
The Lincoln City Council also approved the purchase of two 2023 Ford F-150 STX Package Super Crew 4x4 pickup trucks in the amount of $88,164 from Stivers Ford Lincoln for the Lincoln Fire Department, and the purchase of four 2023 Ford 150 Responder SuperCrew 4x4 pickup trucks in the amount of $179,952 from Stivers Ford Lincoln for the city’s police department.
Another item from Monday’s session included the approval of building four pickle ball courts at Lincoln’s Moseley Park for approximately $28,200. Watson said the additions should begin within a few months.