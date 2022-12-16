 Skip to main content
Lincoln approves zoning changes along U.S. 78

Lincoln city officials have approved requests for zoning changes along the north side of U.S. 78, four for property owned by the McCaig Family LLC and two from Pine Hill Development AL LLC.

One from Pine Hill Development LLC requested the change be made from residential estate zoning to manufactured housing and the other, to allow a manufactured home park as a conditional use.