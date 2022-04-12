Lincoln approves tax abatements for new business in the industrial park

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved tax abatements for a new business in the industrial park, bringing 90 new jobs to the community.
During its Tuesday meeting, the council approved tax agreements that will bring Aer-Flo Sports to the second speculative building in Lincoln’s industrial park. The speculative building was originally constructed by the city and the Talladega County Economic Development Authority (EDA) with a loan from the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative (CVEC). Aer-Flo purchased the building last month.
The council approved two agreements, one with Streamliner RE Holdings LLC, which will lease the building to Aer-Flo and another with Aer-Flo itself. EDA Director Calvin Miller said the parties had requested an abatement from sales and use taxes for equipment and materials to finish the build-out of the spec building along with a 10-year abatement from property taxes except school related taxes. He said this agreement is standard for commercial tax abatements.
Miller said Aer-Flo, which builds materials for ball fields such as padding, covers and windscreen, will initially hire 60 local employees with plans to expand to 90 over the next three years.
“They will most likely employ more than that,” he added to the council.
Miller said the company’s total capital investment in the property would be roughly $7 million.
The EDA director said the new business is another success of the EDA’s speculative building program that is possible thanks to loans from CVEC. These buildings, which the EDA has built eight of throughout the county, are meant to be ready-made spaces for industrial businesses to locate with minimal construction. Miller said the program is a rather effective recruitment tool.
“We have found that we do much better having a building than when we don’t,” he said.
There was one issue brought up during the meeting with the abatements. Councilmen Joey Callahan and Brandon Tate both addressed drainage issues with the property the speculative building sits on. Callahan said the property currently lacks proper drainage leading to adjacent properties flooding when it rains.
The council previously approved hiring an engineer to fix the issue, but Tate asked if it would be better to hold the abatements until the city is sure those issues will be addressed.
Miller said that the issues would be addressed in the full build-out of the building as it would include parking and landscaping. Callahan said he would prefer to have a guarantee.
“It's not fair to just assume that people are going to do things and make assumptions without it being documented and written down,” he said.
Lincoln Code Enforcement Officer Adam Thrasher said he could ensure that when Aer-Flo submits its plans that it does the engineering work to abate the drainage issue, but said he couldn't guarantee they would actually do the project.
Mayor Lew Watson said that no matter what the new property owners' plans are, the city would still need to be involved as it still owns 40 acres of land next to the property and has committed to working on the drainage issue.
Ultimately the council approved the abatements, but Callahan said he is committed to fixing the drainage issue as he sees it as a city-created issue. He said he is proud to have a new business in Lincoln, but it needs to be done responsibly.
“As we go along and we build new business, we need to do it responsibly without having adverse effects on people who already have business,” Callahan said.
Watson said he is glad the city’s investment in the property, with the help of CVEC and the EDA, has paid off.
“That was the whole purpose in investing in this property is for job opportunities for our city and our county and our state,” he said. "And we are glad it's paying off.”
In other matters, the council:
— Approved a bid from Coastal Rescue Solution for a battery-powered rescue tool in the amount of $26,970;
— Approved issuing a business license to Glenn Warren for Old Guys Water Sport;
— Approved allowing Warren use of a fence at the city shop while the city owns the property;
— Approved rules, regulation and uniform schedules for the Parks and Recreation Department;
— Approved retail beer and wine licenses for express mart 46 on Honda Drive;
— Approved the installation of a street light at Rushing Springs Road and Hwy 77;
— Appointed Billy Pearson as voting delegate and Sadie Britt as alternate for the 2022 Alabama League of Municipalities convention;
— Approved adding Juneteenth as a paid municipal holiday for city employees; and
— Reappointed Bonnie Ponder to the Lincoln Planning and Zoning Commission.