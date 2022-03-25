Lincoln approves rezoning for resort style leisure properties

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved the rezoning of several mobile home parks in Lincoln to leisure commercial property.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved rezoning Plantation Park on McLain Avenue, Clear Springs Mobile Home Park on Clear Springs Road and Riverbay Resort on Truss Ferry Road from manufactured housing or manufactured housing and general business to leisure commercial.
Mayor Lew Watson said the move was requested by property owner McCaig and Griffin Properties to accommodate a change in their plans for the property.
“The current zoning was not adequate to provide for the type of development planned by the owner,” the mayor said after the meeting.
McCaig and Griffin Managing Member Delane Griffin said the plan is to transition those properties from manufactured housing parks to resort style housing. He said the new zoning will allow the McCaig and Griffin to build properties with resort style housing but also allow for mixed use. He said that means that would allow for restaurants, RV parking, and event spaces.
Griffin said the biggest of these ideas is Anglers Pointe, a large multiphase resort property that includes RV lots, rental cottages and cabins built on the current site of Plantation, directly next to Lincoln’s Landing.
According to concept drawings provided by Watson, Anglers Pointe would also include a stage and numerous vendor areas.
The mayor said the project was “definitely different” from anything that had ever been proposed in Lincoln before. He added that he is excited about the project.
“It provides something that complements the tournament site,” Watson said referring to Lincoln’s Landing
Griffin seemed to agree.
“I think it's going to move the whole thing to another level,” he said.
One issue that remains unclear is what will happen to people currently living at the three properties that have been rezoned.
Griffin said that the new zoning would not allow for the continued use of the property for manufactured housing. He said his company has worked on this transition for many years, particularly in Riverbay where the company has built tiny homes. Griffin said many former residents have already moved away and his company has helped some residents relocate but said some have not.
Watson said he believed residents had already been given notice of the change before the council’s action and that much of the property had been cleared before 2020. He said that dirt is already being moved on Anglers Pointe.