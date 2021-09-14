Lincoln approves purchase of a new air compressor for fire department

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved a grant for a new air compressor for the Lincoln Fire Department.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning the council approved the purchase of a breathing air compressor for the amount of $51,312 from the National Purchase Partners Cooperative.
Fire Chief Josh Vincent said the purchase is being done through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant which will reimburse the city for $48,746.40 with the city required to provide $2,565.60 in matching funds.
The chief said the compressor will be used to fill air tanks both for fire response and the department's dive team.
“It fills our self contained breathing apparatus, which is what the firemen wear during a fire.” Vincent said. “It's also used to fill our dive tanks for our diving team.”
He said the compressor used by the department is 21 years old and needed to be replaced.
Vincent said FEMA grants are available to fire departments annually and his department has applied for three grants in total this year. This one is just the first that has been approved.
“We have applied for three this year, we have already been awarded one and we are hopeful on the other two,”
In other matters, the council:
—Approved retail beer and wine licence for Samco 49 on Speedway Boulevard;
—Approved a retail liquor license for The Spot Bar and Grille LLC on Stemley Bridge Road;
—Approved Change order no. 3 for the Lincoln Fishing tournament Park Lighting Package from Acker electric Company in the amount of $185,506. The change order is for work to help protect electrical systems from flood events;
—Approved a request from the Lincoln Boys and Girls club to build a playground near the Lincoln City Center. The club will pay for the construction;
—Heard from Boys and Girls Club Director Sheila Elston about water leak issues in the room the club is housed in at the city center. Mayor Lew Watson said the city would contact the company that recently worked on the roof at the center to address the issue; and
—Heard a request from Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens for a $65,000 contribution to the Talladega County Drug Task Force for the coming fiscal year. Watson said the city will look at the funding as a part of its current budgeting process.