Lincoln approves new garbage service

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved its new city sanitation ordinance.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the council approved an ordinance that sets up a city run trash pick up and sanitation service which the council has said previously would take effect May 1.
During the meeting, several residents spoke about their concerns with the service, specifically the fact that all city residents will be required to pay for the service.
Resident Thomas Hasting said he has never had need of trash service in the past and sees no reason to need it now. He also said he does not want the service.
Councilman Joey Callahan said that Hasting has the option to use the service but will have to pay for it.
“You can still pay for it and not use it, that would be an option that you have,” he said.
Callahan said he feels having residents pay for the service will help cut down on illegal dumping and trash burning. He also said it is also better than simply passing a tax to pay for the service which would be less straight for than the city’s current plan.
“It's more transparent if you charge a monthly fee,” he said, adding that it is easier to budget and allows for money to easily go back into the sanitation program.
Councilman Brandon Tate also pointed out that plenty of cities require residents take part in garbage pick up.
He said there is also an exemption for people who live alone and are on social security, but creating more exemptions would not allow the city to address the issues it wants to address.
“If we create an exception for one, we have to create an exception for all and it doesn't solve any of the problems we are trying to solve,” Tate said.
Callahan also said it will cut down on issues caused by contracted trash pick up as the city currently has no recourse to help with issues such as missed pick ups.
Mayor Lew Watson said he also feels the city taking over the service will allow the service to be as cheap as possible.
“We believe in the long run we believe we will be able to continue to offer this service at less than what the private market could provide,” the mayor said, “but only by having everyone participate is everyone going to also see the benefit.”
Watson did add there are some people who do not need the service.
Resident Linda Wright said she supports the program, but thinks requiring that residents participate is a step too far. She compared the policy to socialism because of the city requiring residents pay for the service.
Callahan disagreed, saying that garbage is more of a public health issue that does fall into government oversight. He compares the issue to requiring people to have city sewage service.
“We are required to have a septic tank to dispose of our human waste,” he said. “This is no different. It's a public health risk, and the state of Alabama has deemed and given us the authority to take care of our community and keep it clean.”
Another resident, James Smith, also asked if there was a way for those on a fixed income to pay a reduced rate. The council reiterated that there is an exemption for those living alone on social security. Watson said that exemption is mandated by the state.
“They don't give any other options, they say this is the way the exemption is granted,” the Mayor said.
Following all of the discussion Councilman Billy Pearson suggested the council take time to look at amendments for the ordinance to possibly address community concerns.
Ultimately, the ordinance was passed unanimously.
In other matters, the council:
—Held a public hearing on a Clean Water State Revolving Fund Application for the replacement of a lift station and generator at Honda Drive and U.S. Highway 78;
—Approved the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report;
—Approved a resolution accepting Blue Eye Springs Road from Magnolia Street to Hackney Street and Hackney Street as city streets;
—Approved a retail liquor license for The Stillery Bar and Grill, LLC doing business as The Stillery Bar and Grill located at 12175 Stemley Road;
—Approved an off-premises retail beer and table wine ordinance Baker Foods, Inc. doing business as Piggly Wiggly 237 located at 47870 U.S. Highway 78;
—Tabled the purchase of a Trimble equipment in the amount of $18,085.50 for the water system, Watson said the water department does not currently have the staff to make proper use of the equipment,
—Tabled purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Donohoo Chevrolet in the amount of $31,675.10 for the Building Department pending a look a the city budget due to concerns with the current Lincoln Landing construction project;
—Announced that Josh Vincent has taken the position of acting fire chief while the city continues to search for a permanent chief;
—Heard from Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan about the need for new netting at several baseball fields at the Lincoln Sports Complex. She said the netting is there to stop balls from exiting the field near spectators. Tate asked that Duncan and other department heads attended the council’s next work session to discuss the netting need and other budget issues; and
—Heard from Pearson on the need of more parking at the Lincoln Food Pantry, Duncan offered connecting Park and Recreations parking lot to the pantry’s so the pantry can use the extra space for their distributions.