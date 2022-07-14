Lincoln approves infrastructure agreement with Talldega County

The Lincoln City Council has approved an agreement with the Talladega County Commission to purchase portions of water infrastructure in and around Lincoln Harbor.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the council approved two measures in relation to the purchase, one approving the agreement with the county and another authorizing the city to borrow $1,750,000 from Metro Bank for the purchase itself.
The mayor said the deal will basically have the city take over some of the county’s water customers. County Administrator Pat Lyle previously told the Daily Home that the agreement primarily involves part of the water system north of Stemley Bridge Road and up to Poor House Marina, where the two systems currently meet. It will affect 187 customers in total.
“It's a transfer of those customers from the county to Lincoln,” Watson said of the deal.
He said it will be slightly different in Lincoln harbor however. The mayor said for the time being the city will buy water from the county for use in Lincoln Harbor but customers will still be billed by the city. Lyle had also said that would only be a temporary situation.
Watson said the deal ultimately helps both the county and the city.
“This will allow the county to provide additional hook ups to county residents until they can make improvements to their system,” he said. “It will help our country grow.”
The county commission recently approved two water projects before it approved this agreement last month.
Watson said as for the city, it gets new water customers without a large inconvenience to anyone.
“It really won't change much except they get a bill from Lincoln instead of the county,” he said.
The mayor said the reason the city did not approve the agreement last month, as the county did, was because of a minor misunderstanding over a map. He said the city thought the map was missing something the county said it had wanted listed, but the misunderstanding has since been settled.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved resolutions assessing abatement costs for properties on Jackson Lane and Texas Lane;
—Approved a resolution authorizing the disposal of personal property owned by the city. The mayor said this involved a pile of dirt at the water department that needs to be removed. He said the plan is to bid out selling the dirt and if that doesn’t work is considering giving it away; and
—Approved a tobacco permit only for East Alabama Wholesale LLC.