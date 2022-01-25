Lincoln approves creation of master plan for possible exit 165 development

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved the drawing up of a master plan for future development of interchange at exit 165 off Interstate 20.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved appropriating $7,500 to the Lincoln Commercial Development Authority to pay for producing a plan.
CDA Chairman Matt Elliot said the group wants to pursue a master plan after a development group visited the city last Friday to look at exit 165 interchange.
“Their recommendation was that it's difficult to have retail and restaurant developers come in and look at an exit without a master plan existing,” Elliot said.
He said this plan includes road layouts, utilities, possible layout of parcels and other items useful for developing plans. Elliot said the developer the CDA talked to felt having that master plan was a good first step. He said the CDA will be working with engineer Ben Watson for the project and will include initial planning all the way to a prestable model of what the area could look like.
Responding to a request for an overview by Councilman Joey Callahan, Watson said the area involved in the plan features about 34 acres of land.
“Not a massive track of land, but enough where you can get some decent stuff in there,” he said.
Watson said first he will assemble just a general layout of the area before defining what would be preferable for a given plot. The final stage will be making a marketable picture that developers can see and get interested in.
The 165 interchange is one of two that sits within Lincoln’s city limits and, as Elliot points out, is the less developed of the two.
He said the exit is located near Honda and the city’s new tournament bass fishing park Lincoln's Landing, making it an attractive location.
“It's less developed, you’ve got the fishing park traffic that's ideally going to come off of that exit, you’ve got it being a main access to Honda, so there's a lot of opportunity and a lot of potential,” Elliot said.
Mayor Lew Watson said the fishing park is a driving part of the project along with the general desire to develop in the I-20 corridor.
He said the project is meant to help the city visualize what could be done at the exit when talking to possible development partners.
“It shows what can be done down there,” the mayor said. “So proposed developers have got something to look at that says this is what the city envisions.”
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution adopting the new rules and regulations for the Lincoln Fire Department;
—Approved resolution declaring the road between Lohr and the second speculative building in the Lincoln Industrial Park and city road;
—Approved a resolution approving legislative annexation of property north of Lincoln Harbor;
—Held a public hearing on rezoning a property on Lomar Drive from residential estate to Light Manufacturing. Noone spoke at the hearing and the request was ultimately approved.