Lincoln approves Christmas bonuses during regular meeting

Lincoln council teaser, 2020-2024

The city of Lincoln's new administration took the oath of office Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The mayor is Lew Watson, and the council includes Brandon Tate, Billy Pearson, Sadie Britt, Joey Callahan and Jennie Jones.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved its annual bonuses for employees. 

During the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a one-time pay increase which varies from employee to employee. 

Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the bonuses vary between $300 and $500 based on years of service. He said the bonus is meant to be something special for employees during the holiday season. 

“It's a Christmas bonus we do every year,” Watson said.

The mayor said the city used to buy employees a ham but has over the years transitioned to bonuses. He said many cities do the same thing.

In other matters, the council:

—Approved a resolution authorizing paying fees to hold a tournament with B.A.S.S., LLC at Lincoln’s Landing;

—Approved a resolution authorizing paying fees to hold a tournament with Alabama Bass Trail at Lincoln’s Landing;

—Approved change order No. 2 on the McCaig Road Sanitary Sewer project form R&R Contractors, Inc in the amount of $28,560 

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

