Lincoln approves Christmas bonuses during regular meeting

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved its annual bonuses for employees.
During the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a one-time pay increase which varies from employee to employee.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the bonuses vary between $300 and $500 based on years of service. He said the bonus is meant to be something special for employees during the holiday season.
“It's a Christmas bonus we do every year,” Watson said.
The mayor said the city used to buy employees a ham but has over the years transitioned to bonuses. He said many cities do the same thing.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution authorizing paying fees to hold a tournament with B.A.S.S., LLC at Lincoln’s Landing;
—Approved a resolution authorizing paying fees to hold a tournament with Alabama Bass Trail at Lincoln’s Landing;
—Approved change order No. 2 on the McCaig Road Sanitary Sewer project form R&R Contractors, Inc in the amount of $28,560