Lincoln approves back pay related to budget delay

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved giving back pay to city employees following its delay in passing a city budget.
The plan was proposed by Councilman Brandon Tate during his comments to the council, though he later stressed that the whole council had long supported the measure.
Tate had first mentioned doing a one time back pay out to employees when the council approved the fiscal year's budget in February, four months into the fiscal year. He said the measure will give employees the difference from what their pay was before the budget passed and what it should have been had the budget been passed on time.
The councilman’s motion specifically authorized a one time payment to employees covering any lost wages from the beginning of the fiscal year to when the budget was actually passed. The payment will take place in the first pay period of June 2022. Tate said, while numbers are not final, it will cost the city about $75,000.
“This will pay back all city employees, if they get a raise,” he said. “it will pay them back the exact amount of money they missed because of the delay in not having the budget passed on Oct. 1, 2021, because there was a delay until February 2022.”
Tate said the June receiving date was to allow for proper payments to be calculated based on what hours employees worked during the time period. He also clarified that the measure excluded any elected officials, though Councilwoman Sadie Britt jokingly pointed out that it would have been against the law to include the council in the first place.
Tate said ultimately the move was just a way to address an issue caused by the council’s delay in adopting a budget.
“It just tries to rectify at least the payroll budget of us taking so long to get that passed,” he said.
Tate said the only reason it has taken so long is calculating the amount each employee should get.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution naming July 15-17 as a back to school sales tax holiday;
—Approved giving the The Greater Talladega & Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce $31,000 to help fund the fireworks show at Lincoln’s Landing on July 2;
—Rejected authorizing a memorandum of understanding with the Lathan Company, Inc and Carillon Oak Lincoln, LLc regarding the shared use of parking at their facility and the Lincoln City Center. Councilman Billy Pearson motioned to approve the item but it failed to get a second, though no council member commented as to why.